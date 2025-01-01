Using the My Verizon app & website for your mobile account FAQs

To delete My Verizon login credentials for one or more lines on your account, contact us. You might need to do this if you want to change which line is registered as the Account Owner.



Once you delete your login credentials, you can't use the My Verizon website or app to manage your Verizon account. To manage your Verizon account using My Verizon website or app, you must re-register and create new My Verizon credentials.



Important: When you re-register, if you had paper-free billing turned on, you must turn it on again or it won't be enabled . If you don't turn on paper-free billing before your next bill is generated, you lose any Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount you may have for that month and until you turn paper-free billing back on.



Note: if you use one Verizon ID to access both your Verizon home and mobile accounts with one set of login credentials, see Can I delete my one Verizon ID and go back to having different logins for My Verizon home and mobile accounts?