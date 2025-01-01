Using the My Verizon app & website for your mobile account FAQs

The My Verizon website and app let you securely manage your Verizon mobile* account. View and pay bills, manage devices, change plans, transfer a number and more.
Learn more with our My Verizon app video.
*For Verizon Fios home accounts visit Managing your Verizon home account FAQs.
What is My Verizon?
What transactions can I perform in My Verizon?
If you're registered as the Account Manager or Account Owner, you can manage nearly every aspect of your Verizon mobile account, including:
Visit our Account Management page to learn more about what you can do in My Verizon. Or watch our My Verizon app video.
Who can manage my mobile account in My Verizon?
Anyone on the account who is over age 18 can create a My Verizon account. However, each user’s "account role" determines what they can view, buy, and manage:
- Account Owner - Access to all available information for your Verizon account
- Account Manager - Access to all account information, but can't assign Account Managers or change the Account PIN
- Account Member - Limited access to information about their line of service only
Understand mobile Account roles.
What plans do I need to have to use My Verizon app and website? Are there device requirements?
You can use the My Verizon app* when you have these Verizon accounts.
- Standard monthly mobile plans.
- 5G and 4G LTE (mobile) home internet.
- Fios services (i.e., Fios Home Internet, Fios Home Phone, Fios TV). For more information visit Managing your Verizon home account FAQs.
If your device isn't a compatible iPhone® or Android™ smartphone, we'll let you know with a text message.
*The My Verizon app is available to customers with mobile, 5G Home Internet, 4G LTE Home Internet and/or Fios services (i.e., Fios Home Internet, Fios Home Phone, Fios TV) only. Those with other services (i.e., High Speed Internet (DSL) etc.) can use the My Verizon website only.
What permissions are needed to run the My Verizon app on my device?
When installed, the My Verizon app has access to many different device functions, including your device's calendar, microphone, storage and more.
To learn which device permissions are needed and what they're used for:
- Visit the My Verizon app page on Google Play.
- Scroll to Additional Information, choose Permissions and View details.
Note: To install the My Verizon app for iPhone or iPad®, visit the My Verizon app page on the Apple® App Store®.
Is the My Verizon app available in Spanish?
Yes, you can change the My Verizon app's language setting. Visit My Verizon app - update language to Spanish.
What's a push notification? How do I turn on push notifications in the My Verizon app?
Push notifications are notices that pop up on your phone screen and disappear when you acknowledge them. You get push notifications directly from apps on your phone.
You can get push notifications from your My Verizon app about Verizon offers, rewards, data alerts, bill notices, account sign in and much more. These notifications are in addition to the email and text alerts and notifications you can opt in to through your My Verizon Communication Preferences.
Visit our My Verizon app - Manage Notifications page to learn about setting notifications
When push notifications are enabled, you can set up billing, payment and usage push notifications in My Verizon.
I used the wrong password and now my Verizon account is locked. What can I do?
If your My Verizon account is locked due to multiple failed sign in attempts, you can reset your password:
- Sign in to My Verizon.
- Select Forgot Password.
- Follow the prompts to create a new password and sign in.
How do I register for My Verizon?
Here's how to register for My Verizon:
Mobile device accounts:
- Visit the My Verizon registration page.
- Visit Register for My Verizon - Website for step-by-step instructions.
- Smartphones can download the My Verizon app to register.
5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet accounts: Check your confirmation email for a link to register. If the link isn't accessible:
- If you haven't activated your service yet, learn how to Register via My Verizon App Using Order Number.
- After service is activated, you can visit the My Verizon registration page.
Fios accounts: Register for My Verizon for your My Verizon for your Fios account using your mobile number, email, Verizon phone number, account number or order number.
Important:
You can view your mobile and home accounts at the same time with one log in if:
- You’re on a mobile account (Account Owner, Account Manager or Account Member)
- You’re the Account Owner of the Home (Fios or Residential) account.
- You’ve registered each account in My Verizon.
See Using one Verizon ID for more information about linking your accounts.
How do I find my mobile number so I can register for My Verizon?
When you register for My Verizon, we ask for the 10-digit mobile number for your Verizon line of service. Here are ways to find your mobile number.
Find your mobile number on your sales receipt:
- Verizon store receipt - The 10-digit mobile number is listed next to each device's image.
- Authorized Retailer receipt - The 10-digit "Line" number is included for each device.
- Receipt from your verizon.com order or the My Verizon app - The receipt in the shipping box shows the "Mobile no." for each device.
For a smartphone or basic phone, look up the mobile number in the phone's settings after it's been activated with Verizon:
- Android and basic phones: The path generally is Settings > About phone/device
- Apple: The path generally is Settings > Phone > My Number
For step-by-step instructions to find your mobile number on phones, home internet routers and connected devices (e.g., tablet, hotspot, etc.):
- Visit our devices page and search for your device.
- Choose Read help articles on the device's tile.
- Scroll to the Device ID & Info section on the overview page.
- Open the page titled View phone number.
Note: If you signed up for 5G Home Internet but service isn't activated yet, register on My Verizon using your order number. Important: You'll also need the location code from your sales receipt or your order confirmation email.
What if I forgot the My Verizon password or need to change my credentials?
If you forgot your password for My Verizon or need to change your login and security credentials, follow the links below:
What other websites and services can I sign in to with My Verizon credentials?
You can:
- Use your My Verizon login to access the Verizon Home app and manage your Verizon Home Internet.
- Sign in to My Verizon to manage these and other services:
How do I delete my login credentials for the My Verizon website and app?
To delete My Verizon login credentials for one or more lines on your account, contact us. You might need to do this if you want to change which line is registered as the Account Owner.
Once you delete your login credentials, you can't use the My Verizon website or app to manage your Verizon account. To manage your Verizon account using My Verizon website or app, you must re-register and create new My Verizon credentials.
Important: When you re-register, if you had paper-free billing turned on, you must turn it on again or it won't be enabled . If you don't turn on paper-free billing before your next bill is generated, you lose any Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount you may have for that month and until you turn paper-free billing back on.
Note: if you use one Verizon ID to access both your Verizon home and mobile accounts with one set of login credentials, see Can I delete my one Verizon ID and go back to having different logins for My Verizon home and mobile accounts?
What's a device nickname?
Each line on your Verizon mobile account is listed by its mobile number. To make your devices easier to recognize, you can give each line a nickname (e.g., "Susan's phone", "John's tablet").
How do I add or change the name of the devices in My Verizon?
To add or change your device nickname(s), go to the Manage devices page in My Verizon and tap or click Edit device nickname.
Note: You must be the Account Owner or Account Manager to add or change a device name.
Will assigning a device nickname in My Verizon change my billing information?
Can I access my Verizon mobile and home accounts with one set of login credentials?
Yes. After you set up one Verizon ID, you can access your mobile* and home accounts at the same time when signed into My Verizon**:
- My Verizon website: Choose either Mobile or Home in the Account menu.
- My Verizon app: Choose between Mobile and Home tabs.
You can also use one Verizon ID to sign in and manage:
- Verizon Family
- Verizon Cloud
- Fios TV
- Any Verizon service or app for which you previously had separate logins.
*Verizon LTE Home Internet and 5G Home Internet are delivered by Verizon's wireless network. Manage them under Mobile account in My Verizon.
**The My Verizon app is available to customers with mobile, 5G Home Internet, LTE Home Internet and/or Fios services (i.e., Fios Home Internet, Fios Home Phone, Fios TV) only. Those with other services (e.g.., High Speed Internet, DSL, etc.) can use the My Verizon website only.
How do I set up one Verizon ID so I can view my home and mobile accounts at the same time with one login?
You can view your mobile and home accounts at the same time with one log in if:
- You’re on a mobile account (Account Owner, Account Manager or Account Member)
- You’re the Account Owner of the Home (Fios or Residential) account.
- You’ve registered each account in My Verizon.
View steps to set up one Verizon ID through your My Verizon mobile account:
- Set up one Verizon ID in the My Verizon website.
- Set up one Verizon ID in the My Verizon app.
Here's how to set up one Verizon ID through your My Verizon home account:
- Sign in to your home account on the My Verizon website:
- Select Account > Account settings.
- Under Security & Authentication, choose Edit for one Verizon ID and follow the steps.
- Sign in to your home account on the My Verizon app:
- On the Me tab, Select Profile and settings.
- Go to One Verizon ID and follow the prompts.
What will my login credentials be after I set up one Verizon ID to access my mobile and home accounts?
When you set up one Verizon ID, your user ID, password and secret question are based on your current login credentials:
User ID: In most cases, your Fios User ID will be your one Verizon ID. We display your one Verizon ID on the confirmation page when you complete setup. You can also use your mobile phone number to sign in.
Password and secret question: Your one Verizon ID password and secret question depend on the account you started from. If you signed in to your:
- Mobile account - Your mobile account's password and secret question are used for your one Verizon ID.
- Home account - Your home account's password and secret question are used for your one Verizon ID.
How do I change my one Verizon ID user ID, password or secret question?
To change your Verizon user ID credentials visit the Account page in My Verizon (it's called the Me page in the app) and choose Profile and Settings. Go to One Verizon ID and follow the prompts.
If you had two-factor authentication for your mobile login, it will still work for your one Verizon ID. You can always add add two-factor authentication to your account.
How do I change the Verizon home (Fios) account that's associated with my one Verizon ID?
When you close a Verizon home account, your one Verizon ID remains connected to your deactivated account so you still have access to digital purchases (movies, etc.).
Here's what to do if a closed Home account's login is still attached to your one Verizon ID:
- Contact Customer Service (mobile) and ask to un-register your mobile number from My Verizon.
- The one Verizon ID becomes the login for your deactivated home (Fios) account.
- You still have access to purchases you made with your old Verizon home account.
- Re-register in My Verizon as the Account Owner of your mobile account.
- Set up your new one Verizon ID.
Can I delete my one Verizon ID and go back to having different logins for My Verizon home and mobile accounts?
Yes, you can go back to having separate logins for your mobile and home My Verizon accounts.
Keep in mind that when you remove your one Verizon ID, you must re-register the My Verizon account for which the login credentials were deleted.
To go back to having 2 separate logins, call Verizon Customer Service (either home or mobile):
- If you call Verizon home Customer Service, the representative will delete your User ID and remove My Verizon access from your home account. Your one Verizon ID login credentials remain as the login credentials for your My Verizon mobile account.
- If you call Verizon mobile Customer Service, the representative will unregister your mobile number from My Verizon. Your one Verizon ID login credentials will remain as the login credentials for your My Verizon home account.
Re-register for access to the My Verizon account that was deleted.
- Register for a My Verizon mobile account. Set a new user ID, password and secret question. These new login credentials will work for all Verizon mobile accounts (e.g., My Verizon website and app, and any Verizon mobile services, Verizon Cloud, etc.).
- Register for a My Verizon home account. Set a new user ID, password and secret question. These new login credentials will work for all Verizon home accounts (e.g., My Verizon website and app, My Fios app, and any Verizon home services, Fios TV, etc.)
Important: When you re-register, if you had paper-free billing turned on, you must turn it on again or it won’t be enabled. If you don't turn on paper-free billing before your next bill is generated, you lose any Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount you may have for that month and until you turn paper-free billing back on.
I haven't signed in to My Verizon in a long time. Will I be locked out?
My Verizon mobile accounts can remain dormant (i.e., you haven't signed in) for a maximum of 2 years. After that, you'll be locked out and need to contact us.
Exception: If you have Auto Pay set up, your My Verizon account isn't considered dormant even if you don't sign in.
My mobile account is disconnected. Can I still sign in to My Verizon?
If you have a User ID you can still sign in to My Verizon. If you don't have or know your User ID you can sign in to My Verizon on our Sign in to a disconnected account page for 6 months after disconnecting your mobile account. You'll need the mobile number, last name on the account and ZIP code.
If you need to pay a bill and your account has been disconnected for more than 6 months, pay it on our Pay my bill page.