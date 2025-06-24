Learn how to register your $10/mo Apple Music Family perk. You must register before you can enjoy access to Apple Music Family. Sign in to My Verizon to get started.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
How to register your Apple Music Family perk
(Video Length- 0:39 )
apple-music-family-perk-register-video: Video Transcript
How to register your Apple Music Family perk (0:39)
How to register an Apple Music Family subscription.
Before you can enjoy your new perk, you'll need to register it.
Don't worry, it only takes a moment.
To get started, look for an action notification.
Register your Apple Music Family subscription by tapping Get Link.
We'll send you a text message with a link to get started.
Your Apple ID and phone number will be used to connect your subscription.
Your Apple Music family subscription is meant to be shared with up to 5 family members.
Invite people now, or anytime from the Family Sharing setting.
Once complete, you're all set.
Additional support
Apple is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.