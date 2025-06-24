How to register your Apple Music Family perk

How to register an Apple Music Family subscription.



Before you can enjoy your new perk, you'll need to register it.



Don't worry, it only takes a moment.



To get started, look for an action notification.



Register your Apple Music Family subscription by tapping Get Link.



We'll send you a text message with a link to get started.



Your Apple ID and phone number will be used to connect your subscription.



Your Apple Music family subscription is meant to be shared with up to 5 family members.



Invite people now, or anytime from the Family Sharing setting.



Once complete, you're all set.