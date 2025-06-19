Apple Music Family perk with select mobile and home internet plans FAQs

Apple Music is a streaming music service that lets you stream over 100 million songs ad-free. You can also download music to listen to offline, watch music videos and create playlists of your favorite songs.
With an Apple Music family subscription, up to 6 people can enjoy all the features and the full catalog of Apple Music.
Visit Apple Music on Apple's website for more information.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
What is Apple Music?
Apple Music is a streaming music service that lets you stream over 100 million songs ad-free. You can also download music to listen to offline, watch music videos and create playlists of your favorite songs.
What is the $10/month Apple Music Family perk?
When you have an eligible mobile phone or home internet plan, you can get Apple Music Family through Verizon for $10/month. A $16.99/month value.
One Apple Music Family perk is available per eligible line mobile phone line, 5G Home Internet line, LTE Home Internet line or per Fios Home Internet account. Subject to Terms & Conditions.
Note: For help with an Apple Music subscription that was included with your mobile phone plan, visit our Apple Music promotion with unlimited mobile plans FAQs.
Am I eligible to get the $10/month Apple Music Family perk?
The Apple Music Family $10/month perk can be added to these monthly plans.
- Mobile phone plans - Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome*. You can add 1 of each perk per line. The $10/month per perk charge appears on your mobile bill.
- 5G Home or LTE Home - 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus. You can add 1 of each perk per line. The $10/month per perk charge appears on your mobile bill.
- Fios Home Internet plans - You can add 1 perk to an account that has an eligible plan. The $10/month charge for each perk appears on your Fios Home Internet bill. Fios Classic standalone internet plans aren’t eligible for this perk.
Note: You can only access the perks that are available with your plan.
I have mobile phone plans and Verizon Home Internet. Can I add perks to both?
Yes. If you have mobile phone lines and also:
- 5G Home or LTE Home - You can add one of each perk to each of your phone lines and your home internet line.
- An eligible Fios Home Internet plan - You can add a perk to each of your mobile phone lines and also add the same perk to your Fios account.
We’ll let you know if you’ve already bought a perk for one of your lines before you buy the perk again.
Good to know: The Mobile + Home Discount lets you get up to $10/month on an eligible perk when you have select home internet plans.
How do I get the Apple Music Family perk?
You can choose this perk when you sign up for an eligible mobile phone or home internet plan.
Or when you have an eligible plan, you can add the perk anytime in My Verizon:
- Sign into either your:
- Mobile account (phone and/or wireless home internet) - Select Services & Perks and scroll down to view perks your plan is eligible for. Choose a perk.
- Fios account - Perks your plan is eligible for display under Recommended perks. Choose a perk.
- Select the wireless line or Fios account to add the perk to. Follow the prompts to add and activate the perk.
Visit our How to steps and Videos for perk enrollment instructions.
Keep in mind:
- Only Account Owners and Account Managers can add and remove perks. Anyone on the account can activate perks. Learn about managing account roles.
- You can only access the perks that are available with your plan.
- You must activate the Apple Music subscription within 90 days of buying the perk or the perk automatically cancels.
I already have Apple Music through Verizon. Can I get the $10/month perk?
Yes. Here's what happens when you already have an Apple Music individual subscription (paid or promotional subscription) on your Verizon mobile line.
If you:
- Enroll in the perk, the original Apple Music subscription is replaced by the perk subscription. You'll be able to enroll in the perk with the same Apple ID to keep your Apple Music account. The original subscription resumes when the subscription through Verizon is canceled.
- Don't enroll in the perk, your original Apple Music subscription automatically cancels and isn't replaced.
If you change some lines to eligible mobile phone plans, but don't change the line with the original Apple Music subscription, the original subscription continues. You can cancel the original subscription anytime in My Verizon.
I already have Apple One through Verizon. Can I get the $10/month Apple Music Family perk?
An Apple One $10/month perk subscription and an Apple Music subscription can't both be on the same line. However, these subscriptions can be on different eligible lines on your account.
When you already have Apple One through Verizon with One Unlimited for iPhone* then change the associated phone line to an eligible mobile phone plan and choose the Apple Music family perk, the original subscription is automatically canceled and the Apple Music perk is added to that line.
*No longer available to add to accounts.
I already have Apple Music through Apple or a third party. Can I get the $10/month perk?
Yes. Here’s what happens when you already have Apple Music (individual or family subscription) through Apple or other third parties, then change the associated phone line to an eligible mobile plan and choose the Apple Music Family perk.
The original subscription suspends and resumes when the perk subscription is canceled. Or, you can cancel the original subscription by contacting the third party.
I already have Apple One through Apple or a third party. Can I get the $10/month perk?
Yes. Here's what happens when you already have Apple One through Apple or another third party. When you change the associated phone line an eligible Verizon mobile plan and choose the Apple Music Family perk, the Apple Music Family plan through Verizon and the original Apple One plan run at the same time.
You can cancel the original Apple One subscription directly with Apple or the third party.
Note: You'll be able to enroll in the perk with the same Apple ID to keep your original Apple Music account.
*If you have Welcome Unlimited you can also add perks in My Verizon. Welcome Unlimited is no longer available to add to your account.
What devices is Apple Music available on?
Apple Music is available on Windows and Android devices, Sonos speakers, Amazon Echo, Google Nest, smart TVs and more.
To use devices other than your iPhone to access your saved music, sign in to iTunes® or the Apple Music app with the Apple ID being used for the Apple Music Family perk from Verizon.
How does the Apple Music Family perk billing work?
When you add the Apple Music Family perk to your eligible mobile line or home internet account.
- Billing and access starts when the eligible mobile line or home internet plan or Fiosaccount is active and you order the perk.
- The $10/month per line charge appears on your:
- Mobile bill if the perk is added to your mobile phone plan, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home or LTE Home Plus (wireless internet) plan.
- Fios Home Internet bill if the perk is added to your Fios Home Internet account.
- You will have access to the perk as soon as billing starts by activating each subscription.
The perk renews automatically each month until you cancel it. You can cancel your perk subscription anytime through My Verizon.
What happens to my Apple Music subscription if I cancel my $10/month perk?
If you cancel your Apple Music perk, you lose access to the services the day you cancel the perk. The $10/month charge is prorated and shows on your next bill.
To cancel:
- Mobile phone, 5G Home, LTE Home accounts - Visit My Verizon, visit Services & perks to manage the perk. For instructions visit our How to steps.
- Fios Home Internet account - Visit My Verizon. On your homepage, scroll down to view your perks. Select the perk to manage.
What happens to my perk if I change or cancel my eligible plan?
Here's what happens if you change your eligible plan or Fios account. If you:
- Change the line with the perk from a qualifying plan to another qualifying plan, your perk won't change.
- If you change to a non-qualifying plan, then your $10/month perk will cancel. The $10 charge is prorated.
You can change or cancel anytime through My Verizon.
What happens to my Apple Music perk if I cancel or suspend my Verizon service?
If you cancel Verizon service during the bill cycle, the $10 monthly charge is prorated. The subscription is canceled immediately.
If you suspend the line that has the perk during the bill cycle, the $10 monthly charge isn't refunded. The subscription is also suspended.
When I have an Apple Music Family perk, can I change it to an Apple One perk?
Yes. You can change your Apple Music Family perk to an Apple One Family or individual perk, or vice versa.
Change the perk anytime in My Verizon:
- Mobile account (phone and/or wireless home internet) - Select Services & Perks and scroll down to view the perk you want to change. Choose Manage Perk and follow the prompts to select the new perk.
- Fios account - Perks your plan is eligible for display under Recommended perks. Choose a perk and follow the prompts to select the new perk.
Note: If you make the change during the billing cycle, you’re not charged the full month for both perks. You’re charged for each perk based on the number of days you had it.
I didn’t register the perk subscriptions and my perk was canceled. Can I get the perk again?
if you don’t activate the Apple Music subscription within 90 days of buying the perk:
- The perk automatically cancels and is removed from your account.
- The perk charge is prorated. We refund you for any days in the billing cycle that remain after the cancellation.
- You won’t see a charge for the perk on your bill for the following bill cycle.
Note: If a promotion is associated with the perk purchase, you lose that promotion associated if either:
- You cancel the perk during the promotional period.
- The perk is canceled due to non-enrollment.
You can buy the perk again. However any promotion you had with the original purchase won't be available again. Be sure to activate the perk subscription within 90 days of purchase or the perk will automatically cancel.
How do I get help with Apple Music Family questions?
You can contact:
- Verizon Customer Support for questions about eligibility, enrolling in the perk or charges on your Verizon bill.
- Apple customer care for questions about services and technical support.