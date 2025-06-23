How to register your Apple One perk

How to register Apple One.



Before you can enjoy your new perk, you'll need to register it.



Don't worry, it only takes a moment.



To get started, look for an action notification.



Register your Apple One subscription by tapping Get Link.



We'll send you a text message with a link to get started.



Your Apple ID and phone number will be used to connect your subscription.



Once complete, your Apple One subscription is ready to use.



Open any of the apps to enjoy all your Apple favorites.



If you're using an Apple One Family Subscription, share it with up to 5 other family members for private access to each service, across all their devices.