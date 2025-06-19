Apple One perk with select mobile and home internet plans FAQs

Apple One bundles together Apple Music®, Apple TV+,® Apple Arcade®, and iCloud+℠ with 50 GB of storage. All ad-free.
Note: Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade can be shared with up to 5 people.
What is Apple One?
What is the Apple One perk?
When you have an eligible mobile phone or home internet plan, you can get an Apple One individual subscription through Verizon for $15/month. A $19.95/month value.
When you choose the Apple One perk, you can select either an Apple One individual or family subscription ($20/month).
One Apple One Individual or family subscription perk is available per eligible line. Subject to Terms & Conditions.
Note: For help with Apple One included with your plan, visit our One Unlimited for iPhone FAQs. One Unlimited for iPhone is no longer available to add to accounts.
Am I eligible to get the Apple One perk?
The Apple One perk can be added to these monthly plans.
- Mobile phone plans - Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus and/or Unlimited Welcome. You can add 1 of each perk per line. The perk charge appears on your mobile bill.
- 5G Home or LTE Home - 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home, LTE Home Plus. You can add 1 of each perk per line. The perk charge appears on your mobile bill.
- Fios Home Internet plans - You can add 1 perk to an account that has an eligible plan. The charge for each perk appears on your Fios Home Internet bill. Fios Classic standalone internet plans aren’t eligible for this perk.
Note: You can only access the perks that are available with your plan.
I have mobile phone plans and Verizon Home Internet. Can I add perks to both?
Yes. If you have mobile phone lines and also:
- 5G Home or LTE Home - You can add one of each perk to each of your phone lines and your home internet line.
- An eligible Fios Home Internet plan - You can add a perk to each of your mobile phone lines and also add the same perk to your Fios account.
We’ll let you know if you’ve already bought a perk for one of your lines before you buy the perk again.
Good to know: The Mobile + Home Discount lets you get up to $10/month on an eligible perk when you have select home internet plans.
How do I get the Apple One perk?
You can choose this perk when you sign up for an eligible mobile phone or home internet plan. We'll help you set up an Apple One account.
Or when you have an eligible plan, you can add the perk anytime in My Verizon:
- Sign into either your:
- Mobile account (phone and/or wireless home internet) - Select Services & Perks and scroll down to view perks your plan is eligible for. Choose a perk.
- Fios account - Perks your plan is eligible for display under Recommended perks. Choose a perk.
- Select the wireless line or Fios account to add the perk to. Follow the prompts to add and activate the perk.
Visit our How to steps and Videos for perk enrollment instructions.
Keep in mind:
- HD Streaming is activated automatically on the day you add the perk to your plan.
- Only Account Owners and Account Managers can add and remove perks. Anyone on the account can activate perks. Learn about managing account roles.
- You can only access the perks that are available with your plan.
- You must activate at least one of the subscriptions (i.e., Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade or iCloud+) within 90 days of buying the perk or the perk or the perk automatically cancels.
Do I have to have an iPhone to get the Apple One perk?
To activate Apple One with Verizon, you must have an iTunes®/Apple Media Services account and an iPhone with iOS 14.7 or later on your account.
iOS isn't required for every phone on your Verizon account. You can get this plan with basic phones, iOS phones and/or Android™ devices on your account.
I already have Apple One through my One Unlimited for iPhone plan. Can I get the perk?
Yes. Here's what happens when you change from One Unlimited for iPhone to an eligible mobile phone plan:
- All of your lines must move to an eligible mobile phone plan..
- We recommend that you add an Apple One perk. If you don't enroll in the Apple One perk, your existing Apple One individual subscription automatically cancels.
- Any Apple One subscription through One Unlimited for iPhone automatically cancels when you change plans. You can re-enroll in Apple One when you have an eligible mobile phone plan.
I already have an Apple One subscription through Apple. Can I get the perk?
Yes. Here's what happens if you already have Apple One through Apple and sign up for the Apple One perk using the same Apple ID.
If you already have an individual subscription - The original subscription suspends and resumes when the subscription through Verizon is canceled.
If you already have a family subscription:
- When you enroll in the Apple one individual subscription through Verizon - The original subscription continues and runs at the same time as the Apple One perk subscription. To cancel the original subscription, contact Apple.
- When you enroll in the Apple one family subscription through Verizon - The original subscription suspends and resumes when the subscription through Verizon is canceled.
I already have an Apple One premier subscription through Apple or a third party. Can I get the perk?
Yes. Here’s what happens if you already have an Apple One premier subscription through Apple or a third party, then enroll in the Apple One individual or family subscription perk. The original subscription continues and runs at the same times as the subscription through Verizon.
To cancel the original subscription, contact Apple.
I already have some of these Apple services through Apple. Can I get the perk?
Yes. Here's what happens if you already have these services through Apple then use the same Apple ID to sign up for the Apple One perk:
- Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade - The original services are suspended. They resume when the Apple One perk through Verizon is canceled.
- iCloud+ (free) - The original iCloud account is canceled.
- iCloud+ (promotion) - The promotional storage is kept in addition to the Apple One through Verizon iCloud+ storage, until the promo ends.
- iCloud+ 50 GB, 200 GB - Apple cancels the storage if the storage amount is less than or equal to the amount of the Verizon subscription perk.
I already have Apple Music Family perk through Verizon. Can I get the Apple One perk?
An Apple One perk subscription can't be on the same line or home internet account that has an Apple Music Family perk. You can add the Apple One perk to a different eligible line or account.
Can I use services included with Apple One on an Android device?
Yes. However, to activate your Apple One subscription you must have an Apple ID and an iPhone with iOS 14.7 or later on the line with the Apple One perk.
After activation, you can download Apple Music through the Google Play™ Store and use it on eligible Android devices.
Other ways you can access Apple One services:
- Access Apple Arcade, or Apple TV+, from a web browser, another iOS device (e.g., iPad®) or smart TV app.
- Use Apple One services on an iPad
I have the Apple One perk subscription. Can I upgrade it to an Apple One family subscription?
Yes. When you have the Apple One $15/month individual subscription perk, you can upgrade to an Apple One family subscription for an additional $5/month. Upgrade anytime through your Services & perks in My Verizon.
Here’s the differences between Apple One individual and family subscriptions:
- The individual subscription comes with 50 GB/month iCloud+. The family subscription comes with 200 GB/month iCloud+.
- The individual subscription lets you share Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ with up to 5 others. The family subscription lets you share all 3 Apple One services with up to 5 other people.
How does the Apple One perk billing work?
When you add the Apple One perk to your eligible mobile line or home internet account:
- Billing starts when the eligible mobile line or home internet plan or Fios account is active and you order the perk.
- The per line perk charge appears on your:
- Mobile bill if the perk is added to your mobile phone plan, 5G Home, 5G Home Plus, 5G Home Ultimate, LTE Home or LTE Home Plus (wireless internet) plan.
- Fios Home Internet bill if the perk is added to your Fios Home Internet account.
- You will have access to the perk as soon as billing starts by activating each subscription.
The perk renews automatically each month until you cancel it. You can cancel your perk subscription anytime through My Verizon.
What happens to my Apple One subscription if I cancel my perk?
If you cancel your Apple One perk the subscription is canceled and the monthly perk charge is prorated.
If you had an Apple One subscription before having the Apple One perk subscription, your prior Apple One subscription may automatically resume.
To cancel:
- Mobile phone, 5G Home, LTE Home accounts - In My Verizon visit Services & perks to manage the perk. For instructions visit our How to steps.
- Fios Home Internet account - Visit My Verizon. On your homepage, scroll down to view your perks. Select the perk to manage.
What happens to my Apple One subscription if I change or cancel my eligible plan?
Here's what happens if you change or cancel your eligible plan or Fios account. If you:
- Change the line with the perk from a qualifying plan to another qualifying plan, your perk won't change.
- If you cancel your qualifying plan or account, or change to a non-qualifying plan, your Apple One subscription through Verizon ends immediately. You can re-subscribe to Apple One directly with Apple. If you had an Apple One subscription before having the Apple One perk subscription, your prior Apple One subscription may automatically resume.
You can change or cancel anytime through My Verizon.
What happens to my Apple One subscription if I cancel or suspend my Verizon service?
If you cancel Verizon service your perk is canceled. If you cancel during the perk subscription cycle, the perk charge will be prorated.
If you suspend the line that has the perk during the bill cycle, the $15 perk charge is refunded.
When I have the Apple One individual perk, can I change it to an Apple One family perk?
Yes. You can change your Apple One Individual perk to an Apple One Family perk, or vice versa.
Change the perk anytime in My Verizon:
- Mobile account (phone and/or wireless home internet) - Select Services & Perks and scroll down to view the perk you want to change. Choose Manage Perk and follow the prompts to select the new perk.
- Fios account - Perks your plan is eligible for display under Recommended perks. Choose a perk and follow the prompts to select the new perk.
Note: If you make the change during the billing cycle, you’re not charged the full month for both perks. You’re charged for each perk based on the number of days you had it.
When I have the Apple One perk, can I change it to an Apple Music perk?
Yes. You can change your Apple One Family or Apple One individual perk to an Apple Music perk, or vice versa.
Change the perk anytime in My Verizon:
- Mobile account (phone and/or wireless home internet) - Select Services & Perks and scroll down to view the perk you want to change. Choose Manage Perk and follow the prompts to cancel. Then select the new perk to enroll.
- Fios account - Perks your plan is eligible for display under Recommended perks. Choose a perk and follow the prompts to cancel. Then select the new perk tier to enroll.
Note: If you make the change during the billing cycle, you’re not charged the full month for both perks. You’re charged for each perk based on the number of days you had it.
I didn’t activate the perk subscriptions and my perk was canceled. Can I get the perk again?
Here’s what happens if you don’t activate at least 1 of the Apple One subscriptions (i.e., Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade or iCloud+) within 90 days of buying the perk:
- The perk is automatically canceled and removed from your account.
- The perk charge is prorated. We refund you for any remaining days in the billing cycle after the cancellation.
- You won’t see a charge for the perk on your bill for the following bill cycle.
Note: If a promotion is associated with the perk purchase, you lose that promotion associated if either:
- You cancel the perk during the promotional period.
- The perk is canceled due to non-enrollment.
You can buy the perk again. However any promotion you had with the original purchase won't be available again. Be sure to activate the perk subscription within 90 days of purchase or the perk will automatically cancel.
Who can I contact if I have questions about my Apple One subscription?
You can contact:
- Verizon Customer Support for questions about eligibility, enrolling in the perk or charges on your Verizon bill.
- Apple customer care for questions about Apple One and its services (i.e., Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+).