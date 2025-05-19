Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

Page contents

Arlo Go 2 LTE Security Camera Software Update

Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.

You can check the device software version in the Arlo app, under Camera Settings > Device Info. You can manually update your device by selecting Update.

Software updates are automatically processed overnight, or with a device restart. Your device updates automatically, provided that:

  • Your device is connected to Wi-Fi or the Verizon wireless network.
  • Your battery is sufficiently charged before starting the software update.

System Update 5

The details:

Release date: 05/19/2025
Software Version: 1.090.11.0_3.00.57_R02.A14.F20

What's changing:

The current software update provides performance improvements for your device.

System Update 4

The details:

Release date: 11/29/2023
Software Version: 1.090.10.4_3.00.48_R02.A14.F19

What's changing:

The latest software update provides performance improvements for your device.

System Update 3

The details:

Release date: 09/19/2023
Software Version: 1.090.10.2_3.00.48_R02.A14.F19

What's changing:

The current software update provides performance improvements for your device.

Additional support

Arlo Go 2 LTE Security Camera - Install Device Sof...

Arlo Go 2 LTE Security Camera - Factory Data Reset...

Arlo Go 2 User Guide (PDF)