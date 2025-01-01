Data gifting for eligible shared data mobile plans FAQs

Data gifting lets you buy data and send it to another Verizon mobile customer as a gift. If you have an eligible shared data plan, you can get or send 1 GB of data for $10.
If your plan isn't eligible to send a data gift then you won't see the Data Gift option in the My Verizon app.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
What's data gifting?
Data gifting lets you buy data and send it to another Verizon mobile customer as a gift. If you have an eligible shared data plan, you can get or send 1 GB of data for $10.
Who can send data as a gift?
You can send a data gift if:
- You're a Verizon customer on an eligible monthly shared data plan*
- Your phone number has been in service for at least 60 days
If your plan isn't eligible to send a data gift then you won't see the Data Gift option in the My Verizon app.
*The Shared Data Plan – 5GB and the Shared Data Plan – 10GB are no longer available to add to new accounts.
Who can receive data as a gift?
If you have an active Verizon mobile account with a shared data plan you can receive a data gift. If you're ineligible, we'll inform the person trying to send you a data gift that your mobile number isn't eligible.
Note:
- If you receive a data gift but cancel your Verizon mobile account or switch to a non-qualifying plan or ineligible account type, you'll forfeit your data gift(s).
- Data gifts aren't transferable and won't be prorated.
How do I send data as a gift?
You can send a 1 GB data gift from the My Verizon app.or the Verizon Messages (Message+) app.
To send a data gift from the My Verizon app:
- Sign into the My Verizon app. Tap your remaining data amount.
- Tap View usage, then Get More Data.
- If you're eligible to send a data gift, you can choose Gift data. Send anyone on Verizon 1 GB gift data.
How do I redeem a data gift?
Redeeming your data gift is easy. You can redeem a data gift from messaging apps and the My Verizon app.
- Text messaging apps: You'll get a text message from Verizon with details about your data gift along with a four-digit pin code. Reply to that message with your pin code to redeem your data gift.
- My Verizon app: In the Notifications menu or Data Wallet, click or tap Redeem Now next to the data gift you want to redeem.
What should I do if I lost the text message with the data gift?
You can redeem your data gift from the Notifications menu or My Usage in the My Verizon app.
Do data gifts expire?
Unredeemed data gifts don't expire. Once they've been redeemed, data gifts expire at the end of your next bill cycle. For example, if you redeem a data gift in the middle of your bill cycle, it's good for the rest of your current bill cycle through the end of your next bill cycle.
How does the gifted data work after I've redeemed it?
Once you redeem a data gift, the data is added to your account for all of your lines to share. Any data gifts are used before your regular monthly allowance. You have until the end of your next scheduled bill cycle to use your data gift before it expires.
Data gifts are only applicable for future data usage and can't be applied to any existing data charges or overages on your account when you redeem them.
Can I use a data gift to pay an overage charge on my account?
If you receive a data gift while you already have an overage on your account, it can't be used to pay for the charge. However, data gifts are a great way to prevent future overages for your family, friends and even yourself.
Data gifts have no cash value, aren't returnable or refundable, and may not be exchanged or redeemed for cash. You can use your data gift during the billing cycle of your choice. That opportunity doesn't expire, but it's subject to the limitations and restrictions.
How many data gifts can I send each bill cycle?
You can spend up to $100 on data gifts for each line on your account in a given bill cycle. Data gifts are charged to your Verizon mobile bill.
Someone was unable to send a data gift to my phone number. Is it possible I'm not eligible to receive one?
If you aren't eligible, we'll inform the person trying to send you a data gift that your mobile number isn't eligible.
Only those with eligible shared data plans have the option to send data gifts and are eligible to receive data gifts.
You also won't be able to receive a data gift if:
- Your account or line isn't active
- You're on a prepaid, Talk & Text, Data-Only, single-line or business plan
- Your account has the data-block feature turned on
- You're using the Usage Controls feature
- Your account is flagged for fraudulent activity
- Your account has reached the maximum of 11 data gifts