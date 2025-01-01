Data gifting for eligible shared data mobile plans FAQs

If you receive a data gift while you already have an overage on your account, it can't be used to pay for the charge. However, data gifts are a great way to prevent future overages for your family, friends and even yourself.



Data gifts have no cash value, aren't returnable or refundable, and may not be exchanged or redeemed for cash. You can use your data gift during the billing cycle of your choice. That opportunity doesn't expire, but it's subject to the limitations and restrictions.