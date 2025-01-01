Verizon Gift Card FAQs

A Verizon Gift Card is a payment card that can be used to buy Verizon mobile or home devices or accessories, replenish your prepaid mobile plan, or pay your mobile or home account's bill.
What is a Verizon Gift Card?
Where can I buy Verizon Gift Cards?
You can buy Verizon Gift Cards:
- On our Verizon mobile website (you can check out as a guest or sign into your My Verizon account)
- You can buy a $25, $50, $75 or $100 Verizon Gift Card on our website. Gift cards normally ship within 2–5 days when you buy online.
- At any Verizon store.
- You can buy an up to $1,000 Verizon Gift Card in any amount.
Verizon Gift Cards are not available to buy through:
- Our My Fios (home) app
- On the My Verizon home website
- Verizon Authorized Retailer locations
Will the value of my Verizon Gift Card ever expire?
No. Verizon Gift Cards don't have an expiration date and aren't subject to dormancy or other fees.
Where can I use my Verizon Gift Card?
You can use your Verizon Gift Card to buy devices or accessories, replenish your prepaid mobile plan or pay your Verizon mobile or home bill.
You can use a portion of your gift card amount and keep the remainder on your card to use later.
- On our Verizon.com website (home and mobile product purchases).
- Using the My Verizon website or app.
- At any Verizon store.
Good to know: You can't use the Verizon Gift Card for purchases at Verizon Authorized Retailers.
Can I use just part of my Verizon Gift Card for a purchase or to pay my bill and use the rest later?
Yes. You can choose to use a portion of your gift card amount to buy mobile or home devices and accessories or pay your mobile or home bill and keep the remainder to use later.
How do I apply a Verizon Gift Card to my Verizon mobile bill?
Gift cards can be used to pay your Verizon mobile bill through My Verizon or by phone.
Important: You must have a balance to be able to add a Verizon Gift Card as a bill payment option.
To add a Verizon Gift Card as a payment option for your mobile bill through My Verizon visit the Pay Bill page:
- Select Pay bill.
- Choose an amount to pay.
- Select Change or Add a payment method.
- Select Add a new payment method.
- Select your payment type > Add a gift card.
- If you don’t have a balance, Gift Card doesn’t appear as an option.
- Enter your Gift card number and PIN.
- Select Check Balance.
When the gift card is added, you can select it as a payment option for your bill.
To apply your gift card to your bill by phone call #GIFT (#4438) from your mobile phone. You can also call 800-876-4141 from any phone.
Learn about using a Verizon Gift Card when you have Auto Pay on your home account.
How do I apply a Verizon Gift Card to my Verizon Fios home bill?
You can apply your Verizon Gift Card to your Verizon Fios bill in My Verizon.*
Important: You must have a bill balance due to add a Verizon Gift Card as a bill payment option.
- Sign in to My Verizon to manage payment methods for your Verizon home and Fios TV account.
- If you have a 1 Verizon ID select Home.
- Select Bill.
- Select Pay Bill.
- Select edit, next to Pay With or select Add Payment Method.
- Select Verizon Gift Card.
- If you don't have a balance, Gift Card doesn't appear as an option.
- Enter the Gift Card Number and the Gift Card PIN.
- Select Continue.
- On the home page, scroll to the billing tile.
- If you're:
- Enrolled in Auto Pay, click Make Additional Payment.
- Not enrolled in Auto Pay, click Make a Payment.
- Choose Add a new payment option. Enter the Verizon Gift Card number and PIN.
Note: You can choose to use a portion of your gift card amount to buy home devices and accessories or pay your Verizon home bill. You can keep the remainder on your card to use later.
*The My Verizon app is available to customers with mobile, 5G Home Internet, 4G LTE Home Internet and/or Fios services (i.e., Fios Home Internet, Fios Home Phone, Fios TV) only. Those with other services (i.e., High Speed Internet (DSL) etc.) can use the My Verizon website only.
I'm using Auto Pay for my Verizon home bill. Can I use a Verizon Gift Card to pay my bill?
Yes. You can pay your Verizon home bill with a one-time payment from a Verizon Gift Card when you're using Auto Pay.
Important: You must have a balance due to be able to add a Verizon Gift Card as a bill payment option.
Learn how to add the Verizon Gift Card as a payment option.
How do I check my Verizon Gift Card balance?
You can check your gift card balance online or by calling #GIFT (#4438) from your mobile phone or by calling 800-876-4141.
What are the terms of use for a Verizon Gift Card?
Here are the terms and conditions for using a Verizon Gift Card:
Verizon Gict Cards can be used to buy merchandise & services at stores/kiosks operated by Verizon or at verizon.com. Gift cards cannot be used at Verizon Authorized Retailer locations. Gift cards can be used to pay a Verizon wireless or Fios bill by visiting Verizon.com or using the My Verizon app. Do not mail card with your bill. For card balance call 1.800.876.4141 or dial #GIFT (#4438) from your wireless device. Gift cards are non-refundable and cannot be returned for a cash refund, except in those states as required by law. Purchase & use of gift card constitutes acceptance of all terms & conditions. Treat this card like cash, Verizon is not responsible for gift cards that have been lost, stolen, or damaged. Gift cards do not expire and are not subject to dormancy or other fees. Gift cards may not be used for resale, advertising, marketing, sweepstakes or other promotional purposes without consent.