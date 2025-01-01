Verizon Gift Card FAQs

You can use your Verizon Gift Card to buy devices or accessories, replenish your prepaid mobile plan or pay your Verizon mobile or home bill.



You can use a portion of your gift card amount and keep the remainder on your card to use later.

On our Verizon.com website (home and mobile product purchases).

Using the My Verizon website or app.

At any Verizon store.

Good to know: You can't use the Verizon Gift Card for purchases at Verizon Authorized Retailers.