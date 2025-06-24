How to register Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+ (With Ads)

How to register Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ (With Ads)



Before you can enjoy your new perk, you'll need to register it.



Don't worry, it only takes a moment.



To get started, look for an action notification.



To register your Disney Perk, create a Disney+ account or use an existing one.



Tap Register to begin.



If you're new to Disney+, follow along with the steps to create your account.



The password you create will be used to log into Disney+, Hulu & ESPN+.



Complete the steps by entering your birth date.



Now your Disney+ account is good to go.



To set up Hulu, tap Activate Hulu.



Use your Disney+ credentials to log in.



Enter a few additional details and you're all set.



To start streaming your favorite movies, shows and sports from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, just use your Disney+ credentials to log in.