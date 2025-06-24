Learn how to register your Disney Bundle perk. You must register before you can enjoy access to Disney Bundle. Sign in to My Verizon to get started.
|
How to register Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+ (With Ads)
Before you can enjoy your new perk, you'll need to register it.
Don't worry, it only takes a moment.
To get started, look for an action notification.
To register your Disney Perk, create a Disney+ account or use an existing one.
Tap Register to begin.
If you're new to Disney+, follow along with the steps to create your account.
The password you create will be used to log into Disney+, Hulu & ESPN+.
Complete the steps by entering your birth date.
Now your Disney+ account is good to go.
To set up Hulu, tap Activate Hulu.
Use your Disney+ credentials to log in.
Enter a few additional details and you're all set.
To start streaming your favorite movies, shows and sports from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, just use your Disney+ credentials to log in.
The Verizon perk includes Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), & ESPN+ (With Ads). Access content from each service separately. The Disney Bundle requires line subscribed to Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate. Must be 18 yrs or older. Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon line. © 2025 Disney and its related entities.
FOR EXISTING DISNEY+, HULU OR ESPN+ subscribers: Offer will not automatically replace existing subscription(s). After enrolling in this promotional offer, you will need to complete account setup separately for Disney+ and Hulu. Log in to ESPN+ even if you’re an existing subscriber. Managing subscriptions may be required to avoid multiple subscriptions and corresponding charges. For existing Hulu subscribers, you may need to manage your subscription to complete account setup.
$6.99/mo perk savings based on the current $16.99/mo that Verizon Disney Bundle Subscribers pay for the bundle less the $10/mo Disney perk added to myPlan. Terms apply. ©2025 Disney and its related entities.