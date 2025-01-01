E911 Compliance FAQs

Calls to 911 are routed and answered according to guidelines set by local public safety officials in your area. For example, some Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) answer emergency calls centrally for their entire state, others for their county or town.



Most transfer calls or dispatch a responder nearest to the emergency. 911 calls should only be used for actual emergencies. Prank 911 calls using our service may result in service termination.



We provide enhanced location information to emergency call takers but can't guarantee your exact location.

Factors that may affect exact caller location detection:

Weather

Terrain

Buildings

Calls placed indoors

In some areas, emergency call takers still rely on your description of the area to locate and dispatch emergency help. Always tell the emergency call taker your location if possible.



Phones remain in emergency mode for 5 minutes once 911 was called. This gives public safety responders a better chance to call you back if the original call is disconnected.



To end emergency mode before the 5 minutes are up*, do one of the following:

Press the End button twice.

Make a non-emergency call

Note: If you have select Android devices, you can access Satellite SOS. Learn more at our Satellite SOS and messaging FAQs page.



*Ability to end emergency mode early varies by phone model.



Do Not Let Your Children Play With Old Cell Phones. Because old cell phones are still able to call 9-1-1 even if they are not active with a wireless carrier, they should never be used as toys.

Note: