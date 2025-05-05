Wi-Fi Calling at Verizon FAQs

Wi-Fi Calling (aka Voice over Wi-Fi or VoWiFi) is a built-in feature on most of our current smartphones. Wi-Fi Calling lets you make and receive voice calls, texts and video calls over a Wi-Fi (wireless internet) connection instead of using a carrier's cellular network.
What is Wi-Fi Calling?
Does Wi-Fi Calling use the data on my plan?
No. Calls and texts made over Wi-Fi to numbers in the US don't use our cellular network and don't count against your mobile plan's data allowance. However, the Wi-Fi network you're connecting to may charge an access fee.
How much data will a Wi-Fi call use?
Voice calling uses about 1-5 MB of data. A 1-minute video call typically uses from 6-30 MB of data depending on video resolution. The actual data usage of your voice or video call varies.
Is Wi-Fi Calling available on my smartphone?
Most of our current smartphones have a built-in Wi-Fi Calling feature. To check if your smartphone has the feature either:
- Go to your smartphone's settings and search for the Wi-Fi Calling feature.
- Visit our Troubleshooter and choose your device. Choose troubleshoot, then enter "Wi-Fi Calling" to get help information.
How much does Wi-Fi Calling cost?
|Wi-Fi Calling
|Charges
|Calls & texts to / from US numbers
|No charges.
|Calls & texts to other countries from the US
|You're charged as per your international long distance calling plan. If you don't have one, you're charged pay-as-you-go rates.
|Calls & texts when you're outside the US
Can I use Wi-Fi Calling to make international calls?
Yes you can. When an international call is placed over Wi-Fi Calling:
- A voice prompt interrupts the call to remind you that international charges may apply.
- The calling button includes a Wi-Fi icon to indicate that the call will go over Wi-Fi.
You can choose to complete the call or hang up to avoid potential charges.
Note:
- iOS devices: To turn on Wi-Fi Calling your smartphone must be connected to the Verizon network in the US. Wi-Fi Calling can't be activated after you leave the country.
- You can change the preferred network to Wi-Fi when traveling internationally:
- Wi-Fi Calling - Android™ - Turn Roaming On / Off (for some Android devices this is referred to as "Roaming network preference" or "When roaming." The choices are generally "Cellular preferred" and "Wi-Fi preferred".)
- Apple iPhone - Turn Wi-Fi Calling On / Off
What do I need to be able to activate Wi-Fi Calling on my phone?
To activate Wi-Fi Calling:
- First, your smartphone must be:
- Android – Either connected to the Verizon network or able to access the Internet through a Wi-Fi connection.
- iPhone – Connected to the Verizon network.
- Your smartphone must have HD Voice activated (most older Android devices list HD Voice under the Advanced Calling setting).
- HD Voice is activated by default for our current smartphones. If you have an older smartphone you may need to activate HD Voice manually.
- You must accept the Wi-Fi Calling Terms & Conditions when they are displayed.
- You must confirm, update, or enter the US address when it displays (this is where you want emergency personnel to go if you call 911).
- iOS smartphones must be connected to the Verizon network in the US and can't turn on Wi-Fi Calling outside of the US.
How do I turn Wi-Fi Calling on or off?
How you turn on and off the Wi-Fi Calling feature depends on your phone:
- Android: Go to your smartphone's settings, search for "Wi-Fi Calling" and turn it on or off (many Android devices list Wi-Fi Calling under Call Settings).
- Watch the How to Make Wi-Fi Calls video.
- iPhone: Visit how to turn on Wi-Fi Calling on your iPhone for detailed steps.
Why do I need to set up an address to use Wi-Fi Calling?
To offer voice service over the internet, Verizon is required by the FCC to support 911 calls and collect a registered location to enable the service.
By registering an address, you’re providing information that determines how your 911 call is routed. This information:
- Is provided to emergency services if you're unable to report your physical location.
- Is also used if you call 911 using Wi-Fi Calling in an area or location where cellular service isn't available.
- Isn't used for billing or other purposes.
Note: Be sure to update your emergency address whenever you change locations.
How do I update my emergency address on my phone?
Visit these pages to learn how to update your emergency address:
What are the limitations of calling 911 over the internet while using Wi-Fi Calling?
If a caller isn't at the registered address, the call may not be routed to the closest emergency service provider.
Additionally, the wireline internet service provider or network serving the Wi-Fi connection may experience congestion or an outage during the 911 call. This could cause the call to have poor quality or drop completely.
When will 911 calls use my registered address?
When you're using Wi-Fi Calling, 911 calls always try cellular service first, even when your device is in Airplane Mode or cellular service is off.
If cellular service isn't available and you've set up Wi-Fi Calling, the 911 call routes using the registered address.
What can I do if my Wi-Fi Calling isn't working?
Wi-Fi Calling relies on a wireless internet connection’s signal and bandwidth to route calls and messages to the Verizon network. If your Wi-Fi Calling isn’t working well, you can:
- Contact your wireless internet service provider (ISP) to get a Wi-Fi extender. That can help increase your Wi-Fi router's range.
- Get help with Wi-Fi Calling on your specific device by visiting our Troubleshooter.