- Enhanced communication: eFax Corporate is ideal for companies with faxing requirements, remote staff and mobile sales professionals. Employees can receive faxes anywhere Internet access is available.
- Ease of integration: eFax Corporate integrates natively with major desktop and enterprise applications, including Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft 365 and Gmail. Your employees can start using eFax Corporate immediately with minimal training. In addition, eFax Enterprise API allows direct integration of cloud fax capability within your applications.
- Reliable and secure fax network: eFax Corporate global network is protected by firewall, redundancy and security technologies that promote increased uptime, rapid delivery times and transmission security.
- Redundancy of critical elements: Redundant servers, connections, storage points and transport network provide superior protection that will compensate for the loss of a single colocation.
- Enhanced features: Advanced features help users meet compliance and security regulations. Specialized tools improve specific workflows, such as eFax Messenger and eFax Sendit.
- Administration: Corporate Admin online tool lets you manage users, groups, permissions, reports and logs.
- Cost-Effective faxing: Eco-friendly, pay-for-usage alternative to analog fax machines and in-house fax servers; requires no additional software, dedicated IT resources or paper handling.
eFax Corporate®
eFax Corporate is a leading cloud fax solution, providing state-of-the-art Digital Cloud Fax Technology (DCFT) to customers seeking a cloud-based alternative to traditional paper-based fax machines.
From small businesses to larger enterprises with users across organizations and regions, to customized application faxing via APIs, eFax Corporate makes it possible to streamline the exchange of business-critical documents and eliminate the costly infrastructure of an in-house fax network.
Send and receive faxes via email, mobile app, web portal or API – eFax’s solution is convenient, highly secure and reliable. As a HITRUST CSF Certified® platform, eFax Corporate meets the compliance levels required by certain regulated industries. A highly-secure document exchange platform, eFax Corporate offers TLS information transport and data encrypted in transit and at rest, and meets HIPAA and PCI requirements.
- Customer Support 24/7 - 833-753-2563 and enterprise.efax.com/resources/faq
- Detail reporting (usage, user, job codes, client billing) in CSV format
- User and Group account management
- Specify company domains for receiving faxes
- Configurable storage retention policy, including long-term storage
- Secure cloud storage with easy access to inbound and outbound faxes online
- Search stored faxes via keywords and tags Compliance, security and certifications
- HITRUST CSF Certified®
- HIPAA and HITECH
- PCI compliant (merchant)
- SOC 2 Type 2 reports available annually
- Download faxes from a secure HTTPS portal with encrypted storage (AES-256) to help meet security and compliance needs.
- Local and toll-free direct inward dialing
- Receive faxes as email attachments
- Assign up to 5 email addresses per line
- Customizable inbound templates
- Send faxes from any company email address
- Standard inbound templates in five languages (English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch)
- Sending party CSID
- Port existing telephone numbers
- Support for 50+ native file types
- Up to 10 email attachments/20MB
- Send to up to 50 recipients/70MB with Enterprise APIs
- Custom cover sheets
- Auto resend attempts up to 5
- Configurable CSID
- Configurable fax receipt
- Faxing with eFax Corporate: A Guide for eFax Corporate Users (PDF)
This guide teaches you how to send, receive, open, print and save faxes. Learn how to access your eFax Corporate account, edit your profile and change your preferences.
- eFax Corporate: Administrator's Getting Started Guide (PDF)
This reference guide teaches administrator functions for setting up and creating users, viewing groups, settings, profiles, numbers, usage information and more.
- eFax Corporate: Desktop Fax Reference Guide (PDF)
This reference guide offers a quick overview of how to send, receive, open, print, save and confirm receipt of faxes.
- One Talk Solution Support Page
One Talk is a business phone solution that brings together your desk phones, mobile phones and computers into one flexible voice and collaboration system.
eFax Corporate benefits
Features and Support
Administration
Storage
eFax Secure
Inbound service (receive)
Outbound service (send)
Verizon One Talk and eFax Corporate
Now you can purchase eFax Corporate with Verizon One Talk from your Verizon Business Account Manager and include it on your Verizon Wireless bill, so you have one bill. It’s as easy as that.