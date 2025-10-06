|
Google Pixel 7 Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.
Before you download:
- Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
- Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.
System Update 33
The details:
Release date: 06/10/2025
Android™ Security Patch Level: June 2025
Software Version: BP2A.250605.031.A2
What's changing:
The current software update provides the latest Pixel features, with improvements to user experience and performance.
Pixel VIPs
- Enhance your connection with your closest friends and family by creating a dedicated space for up to 8 contacts. See birthdays, shared real-time locations, most recent calls and messages (including from WhatsApp) and even get activity suggestions. VIPs can also bypass Do Not Disturb status so you never miss a moment.
- Select up to 8 close friends or family members > add them to a widget > click the widget to open the VIP overlay
- Pixel exclusive - available on Pixel 6+
Gboard updates: Pixel Studio sticker generation
- You can now create generative media directly in apps. Requires Pixel Studio and Gboard on your phone.
- Open Gboard from any eligible app > navigate to the image generation tab > type any creation you'd like to make (e.g., an avocado) > select from preset styles or customize your own
- Available on Pixel 9 series
Expressive caption 2.0
- Real-time captions provide a more immersive experience for users who are deaf or hard of hearing or consume media without sound, even with live content that doesn't have pre-loaded captions.
- Captions automatically highlight speech that is spoken with high intensity and even display human and environmental sounds (e.g., grunts, sighs, ambient noise).
- Turn on features within Live Caption settings (running 4GB RAM+)
- Available on Pixel 6+ devices with Android 16+
LE audio hearing aid connectivity support
- Users with hearing aids can now use the latest low energy Bluetooth® technology on their Pixel phone, offering new and easier setting controls.
- Features include:
- Hands-free calling with your hearing aid.
- Customized presets and select left or right ear channels individually.
- Native control of ambient sound.
- Short cut connection set up on the home screen.
- Mic input switching when you want to direct audio to your phone.
- Available on Pixel 9+ devices with Android 16+
Pixel magnifier
- Live search is now available in the magnifier app, which helps you locate information around you without taking a picture.
- Download the magnifier app from the Play Store > type your query while moving your device
- You can also take a picture and then search for items. The item(s) you searched for will be highlighted.
- Available on Pixel 5+
AI summarization: Recorder app
- AI summarization helps you capture the important information in a long recording in just a few seconds.
- When Gemini 1.5 is installed on your device, the summarization button automatically appears on the transcript page for supported recordings. Now available for French and German transcripts.
- Available on Pixel 9+ (excluding Pixel 9a)
Clear voice mode: Recorder app
- The Clear voice filter removes background noises on recordings and preserves the speaker's voice. You no longer need to worry about finding a quiet spot to record your thoughts or conversations.
- This feature defaults to off. Turn on the feature in settings before recording to see the clear voice filter toggle during playback.
- Available on Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
Battery health indicator
- As you use and charge your phone, Pixel now estimates remaining battery capacity to help you gauge when it's time to replace your battery.
- Available on Pixel 8a+ (does not apply to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro)
Camera education: Tips
- Learn more about the features available on your Pixel camera.
- Click the ? icon in the Camera app for general inspiration and information about camera features, or navigate to the page within tips to view a specific feature.
- Available on Pixel 6+
System Update 32
The details:
Release date: 05/06/2025
Android Security Patch Level: May 2025
Software Version: BP1A.250505.005.B1
What's changing:
The current software update:
- Security
- Provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.
- Audio
- Resolved an issue with microphone recording quality in certain apps.
- Bluetooth®
- Resolve an issue with Bluetooth pairing issues related to certain smartwatches under certain conditions.
- Framework
- Resolved an issue for secondary language displayed in quick settings under certain conditions.
System Update 31
The details:
Release date: 04/08/2025
Android Security Patch Level: April 2025
Software Version: BP1A.250405.007.B1
What's changing:
The current software update:
- Security
- Provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.
- Biometrics
- Improved fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions.
- Camera
- Improved camera stability when zooming in/out under certain conditions.
- Display & Graphics issues
- Resolved an issue with screen flickering when using video streaming apps in certain conditions.
- User Interface issues
- Addressed an issue with overlapping views on the lock screen weather clock in certain conditions.
- Addressed an issue with Pixel Launcher when creating a new user or switching users in certain conditions.
