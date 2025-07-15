|
KYOCERA DuraForce PRO 3 Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.
Before you download:
- Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
- Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.
System Update 9
The details:
Release date: 05/13/2025
Android Security Patch Level: March 2025
Software Version: 3.090VZ
What's changing:
The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patch and addresses the following issues:
- Instead of being hidden during charging, the status bar would be pinned.
- Implemented performance improvements to the Camera.
- When shooting videos with the save destination set to SD card, saving video shot data would fail and the thumbnail wouldn't update after shooting.
- When using 3-button navigation, if you pinned the Settings app and then switched to dark mode or changed the font or display size, you wouldn't be able to unpin the app.
- The "Dialer" app would crash when call history contained a voicemail type.
- Added ASHA hearing aid compatibility.
System Update 8
The details:
Release date: 03/27/2025
Android Security Patch Level: January 2025
Software Version: 3.080VZ
What's changing:
The current software update:
- Provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.
- Provides performance improvements for:
- Emergency calling
- Status bar notifications for missed calls
- Face recognition
- Screen interface during incoming calls
- Text messages
Next steps and additional links
Please allow additional time for the apps on your device to continue to download after the software update.
