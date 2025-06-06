Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

Page contents

Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW Software Update

Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.

Before you download:

  • Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
  • Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.

System Update 6

The details:

Release date: 06/06/2025
Android™ Security Patch Level: May 2025
Software Version: 5.060VZ

What's changing:

The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.

System Update 5

The details:

Release date: 03/31/2025
Android Security Patch Level: February 2025
Software Version: 5.052VZ

What's changing:

The current software update:

  • Introduces Android OS 13.
  • Includes the most up to date Android security patches on your device.
  • Includes performance improvements for your device.
  • Includes the following preloaded apps:
    • Call Filter 15.2
    • My Verizon Service 1.0.197.4
    • Digital Secure 6.11.0.569
    • DT Ignite 9.6.009-6489
    • Message+ 9.4.10
    • My Verizon 18.0.3
    • Cloud 23.7.10
    • OBDM 3.0.1_qc
    • APNLib 15.00
    • Push To Talk+ (PTT) 11.3.0.38

System Update 4

The details:

Release date: 03/06/2024
Android Security Patch Level: March 2024
Software Version: 3.043VZ / 3.100VZ

What's changing:

The current software update:

  • Introduces Android OS 12.
  • Addressed an issue with GPS signal loss when connecting to Android Auto.
  • Addressed an issue with the camera where it failed to take and/or attach pictures in third-party apps.
  • Provides memory enhancements in the Launcher app.

Additional support

Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW - View Software Version

Android OS 13

How to restart your Verizon phone | Verizon Troubl...

How to use Verizon Cloud | Verizon

Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW - Install Device Software ...

Android is a trademark of Google, Inc.