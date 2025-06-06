|
Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues, apply the latest security patches and, when available, deliver new features.
Before you download:
- Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
- Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.
System Update 5
The details:
Release date: 03/31/2025
Android Security Patch Level: February 2025
Software Version: 5.052VZ
What's changing:
The current software update:
- Introduces Android OS 13.
- Includes the most up to date Android security patches on your device.
- Includes performance improvements for your device.
- Includes the following preloaded apps:
- Call Filter 15.2
- My Verizon Service 1.0.197.4
- Digital Secure 6.11.0.569
- DT Ignite 9.6.009-6489
- Message+ 9.4.10
- My Verizon 18.0.3
- Cloud 23.7.10
- OBDM 3.0.1_qc
- APNLib 15.00
- Push To Talk+ (PTT) 11.3.0.38
System Update 4
The details:
Release date: 03/06/2024
Android Security Patch Level: March 2024
Software Version: 3.043VZ / 3.100VZ
What's changing:
The current software update:
- Introduces Android OS 12.
- Addressed an issue with GPS signal loss when connecting to Android Auto.
- Addressed an issue with the camera where it failed to take and/or attach pictures in third-party apps.
- Provides memory enhancements in the Launcher app.
Next steps and additional links
Please allow additional time for the apps on your device to continue to download after the software update.
- Operating System FAQs
