My Gigs plan for Alaska & Hawaii FAQs

The amount you pay each month depends on your device type and the number of devices on your account:

Smartphone $25/month if you own the phone or purchased it through the device payment program $45/month if you purchased the phone at a discount with a 2-year contract

Basic phone* - $25/month

Tablet - $10/month

Connected device - $5/month

You only pay for data if you use it. Usage is combined for all devices on your account, and the cost is $10/GB (rounded up to the nearest GB).



