My Gigs plan for Alaska & Hawaii FAQs

What is the My Gigs plan?
My Gigs gives you unlimited calling and texting for a set monthly fee. You only pay for the 4G LTE / 5G* data you use (rounded up to the nearest GB).
Who's eligible for the My Gigs plan?
You must have a billing address in Alaska or Hawaii to be eligible.
Business accounts aren't eligible at this time.
How much does the My Gigs plan cost?
The amount you pay each month depends on your device type and the number of devices on your account:
- Smartphone
- $25/month if you own the phone or purchased it through the device payment program
- $45/month if you purchased the phone at a discount with a 2-year contract
- Basic phone* - $25/month
- Tablet - $10/month
- Connected device - $5/month
You only pay for data if you use it. Usage is combined for all devices on your account, and the cost is $10/GB (rounded up to the nearest GB).
*Basic phones only available in Hawaii.
How many devices can I have on my account with the My Gigs plan?
What devices can I have on the My Gigs plan?
You can use smartphones, basic phones*, tablets and/or connected devices.
*Only available in Hawaii.
Is the My Gigs plan the right plan for me?
If you don't use very much data each month, or your data usage fluctuates a lot from month to month, the My Gigs plan may save you money.
If you aren't sure how much data you use each month, you can review your past usage in My Verizon.
How do I sign up for the My Gigs plan?
The steps to sign up online vary based on whether you're a current Verizon Wireless customer or not.
If you're new to Verizon wireless:
Shop for a new device online and add your favorite one to your shopping cart. When you're given the option to select a plan during the checkout process, select the My Gigs plan. Follow the rest of the on-screen prompts to finish checking out.
If you want to switch plans on an existing Verizon wireless account:
Go to the Manage plans page in My Verizon. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete your plan change.
Note: The My Gigs plan option shows only if you're eligible for it.
How can I monitor my data usage on the My Gigs plan?
You won't receive data alerts while on the My Gigs plan because you pay for data as you go, with no overage charges. But you can monitor your data usage on the My Usage page in My Verizon and the My Verizon app.
Why can't I use Verizon Family on the My Gigs plan?
Verizon Family regularly uses data for certain features. If you want to use Verizon Family to manage usage on your account and locate family members' phones, consider our unlimited plans, which let you mix and match to get the best fix for each family member's usage.