Understand and change your mobile plan FAQs

Visit your Manage Plan page in My Verizon to find out which plan you have and what your plan includes. You'll find plan information for all your lines/devices.
Note: The Account Owner and Account Managers can view all devices and plans on the account. Account Members can only view plan details for their own device. Learn how to assign Account Roles.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
What Verizon mobile plan do I have? What's included with my plan?
Visit your Manage Plan page in My Verizon to find out which plan you have and what your plan includes. You'll find plan information for all your lines/devices.
How do I check my talk, text and data usage?
To see your talk, text and data usage, visit View Usage in My Verizon. You can also call #MIN or #DATA from your mobile phone to get usage updates.
To find your complete call history:
- My Verizon app: Talk activity is listed on your Bill PDF. Find your pdf in Usage History.
- My Verizon website: Your Call log appears in the My Usage > Minute Usage section.
Learn about viewing your talk, text and data usage.
Does my Verizon plan include international travel?
Select Unlimited plans include TravelPass day(s). Sign in to My Verizon to see what's included with your plan and add international service if you need to.
To get ready for your international trip, you can also:
- View international travel plans
- Read our International Travel FAQs
- Use our trip planner
How can I find the best Verizon mobile plan for my needs?
Here are ways to find the Verizon mobile plan that best fits your needs:
- Sign in to Manage Plans in My Verizon.
- See what your plan offers and how it compares to other plans.
- We even recommend a plan for you based on your usage.
- Check out the features and perks of our current Unlimited plans.
- You may be eligible for device upgrade and plan discounts.
- Subscriptions you were paying for separately may be included.
- Visit My Offers to see discounts for which you’re eligible.
- Check our employment-related discounts (e.g., Military, Nurse, Student, Teacher, etc.).
- Learn about Verizon prepaid plans.
- See if you qualify for the Verizon Forward discount program.
If you need help choosing a mobile plan, sign in to My Verizon to manage your account and choose Chat.
Is there a charge to change my plan?
There's no cost to change your plan or your allowances. Change your Verizon plan on the My plan page in My Verizon.
- Changing plans doesn't affect your upgrade eligibility or contract end date.
- Your monthly access charge, taxes and surcharges may change, depending on the plan you choose.
How soon will I see plan changes in My Verizon and on my bill?
Your new plan or data allowances should display in My Verizon within 24 hours of the date you choose for the change.
Learn more about Verizon billing: Am I paying for my bill in advance or for service I already used?
If I have a pending order on my account, can I change my plan or my allowances?
We can't make changes to your plan when there's a pending order on your account. Wait until the pending order is completed or cancel your pending order before changing your plan.
View and manage your Orders in My Verizon.
Note: Only the Account Owner or Account Managers can remove pending orders.
I changed my mobile plan online, now my phone isn't working. What should I do?
Most often changing your current mobile plan to a new plan won't affect your phone. However, if your phone isn't working after you changed your phone plan online or in My Verizon:
- Turn off your phone.
- Wait several seconds.
- Turn your phone back on.
Completing this "power cycle" most often resolves the issue. If not, use our Troubleshooter for help with your specific phone.