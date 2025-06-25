How to register your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk

How to register Netflix & Max



Before you can enjoy your new perk, you'll need to register it.



Don't worry, it only takes a moment.



To get started, look for an action notification.



To register your new Netflix and Max subscriptions, you must create an account or use an existing one for each.



Set up Netflix by tapping Register.



Enter the email address you'd like to use for your Netflix subscription.



If you have an existing account billed directly with Netflix, you can use the email associated with it. You'll keep your existing Netflix profiles.



Follow along with the steps to register your Netflix Standard with ads plan or choose to keep an existing plan.



If you choose to upgrade your plan, you'll only pay the difference between the retail price of Netflix Standard with Ads and that of Netflix Standard or Premium.



Once complete, your Netflix account is connected to Verizon.



To set up Max, tap Register.



Enter the required information to create your Max account.



Max will check to see if you have an existing account that may already be in use with your email address.



Follow along with the prompts to verify your email.



Once complete, your Max account is connected to Verizon.



Now you're ready to start streaming with Netflix & Max.