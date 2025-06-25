Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

How to register your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk

Learn how to register your Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk. You must register both services separately before you can enjoy access to Netflix or Max. Sign in to My Verizon to get started.

Visit our How to articles for step by step registration instructions:

If you change your subscription from the Netflix Standard with Ads plan that comes with your $10/mo Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk to any other Netflix plan, you will be charged for the difference between Netflix Standard with Ads and the then-current retail price for your selected Netflix plan and billed by Verizon for that difference on your Verizon bill. This is billed in addition to the $10/mo for Netflix & Max (With Ads).
Registration steps shown for those customers billed directly from Max. Enrolling in the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk may affect existing subscriptions to Max billed by third parties. Managing subscriptions may be required to avoid multiple subscriptions and corresponding charges.