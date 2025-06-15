Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk with select mobile and home internet plans FAQs

With myHome, you'll save big on the entertainment you love.



Pick your favorite subscriptions and save on every one.



You can change them anytime, so you're never locked in.



It's plan perfection. Full stream ahead.



It's easy to add or remove perks to your Verizon Home Internet plan.



To get started, go to verizon.com and sign in to your account.



Or open the My Verizon app.



Tap the Account icon on the bottom of your screen.



Select your Verizon Home Internet account from the account dashboard... then tap Services & perks.



Scroll to the bottom to check out your eligible perks.



When you see something you love, tap it.



Now, choose your Verizon Home Internet account by tapping Add.



You might notice that you've just switched over to your mobile browser. That's totally normal.



All the available perks will be displayed here... and your new perk will have the green toggle turned on.



If you'd like to add or remove other perks, you can do so now... just switch the toggle on or off for any perk.



You'll save on every one.



After you've selected your perks, review your plan changes.



If everything looks good, confirm the changes.



If any of your perks require further set up, you'll need to do that before you can enjoy them.



Head back to your Services & perks page in the My Verizon app.



You'll see your new perk with a set up reminder.



Don't worry, it only takes a moment.



Continue to the provider's app or website to create login credentials and activate the subscription.



Depending on the perk, you'll be able to manage existing subscriptions or start a new account.



Once complete, you're all set.



Manage all your perks from the Services & perks page.



If you need to make changes to one of your active perks, tap Manage.



You can change or remove them at any time.



It's that easy.