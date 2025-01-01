|
No longer supported mobile phone & home internet plans
We no longer maintain support content for these plans.
Mobile phone plans:
- Above Unlimited
- America's Choice
- Beyond Unlimited
- Go Unlimited
- Just Kids
- My Gigs for Alaska & Hawaii
- Nationwide
- Shared Data Plan - 5GB
- Shared Data Plan - 10GB
- The MORE Everything® Plan
- The new Verizon Plan Single Smartphone 5 GB
- The Verizon Plan Unlimited
You can explore our latest plans. Or choose Manage Plan to view, compare and change your current mobile phone plan in My Verizon.
Non-supported International phone plans:
- $20 International Monthly Plan for cruise ships and airplanes - For information about plans for eligible cruise lines or flights, visit our In-flight Daily Pass and Cruise Daily Pass FAQ.
Home Internet plans:
- Single Connected Home plan - Find available Verizon home internet services in your area.