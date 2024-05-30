Get Number Share - Home

Voice-enable your life with Verizon Number Share - Home.



Smart calls through your smart home.



With Number Share - Home, connect your Verizon mobile phone number with your Amazon Alexa-enabled devices for convenient hands-free calling, from anywhere in your home covered by Wi-Fi.



Staying connected when your hands are full has never been easier.



You can seamlessly make and receive phone calls when your mobile phone is out of reach, or even if the battery is dead.



Almost everything works just like you're using your actual phone.



Caller ID will display your name or mobile phone number to the other party when making an outbound call.



And you'll have peace of mind knowing you can make 911 emergency calls.*



It's your call. Make it through your Alexa-enabled device with Number Share - Home.



Try it for 30 days, on us.**



Visit the Number Share page and get activated today.



