Number Share - Home FAQs

With Number Share - Home, you can link your Verizon mobile number to your Alexa account so you can make voice calls from your smart speaker at home.
Note: If you want to share your Verizon mobile number with a smartwatch or Humx, you can sign up for Number Share - Mobile. Visit our Number Share - Mobile FAQs to learn more.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
What is Number Share - Home?
With Number Share - Home, you can link your Verizon mobile number to your Alexa account so you can make voice calls from your smart speaker at home.
How much is Number Share - Home?
For $5/month you can connect your Verizon mobile number to multiple Alexa-enabled devices in one location. The first 90 days are on us, sign up free and try it now.
How do I sign up for Number Share - Home and connect my mobile number to my smart speaker?
If you're an Account Owner or Account Manager you can get Number Share – Home by signing up in the Alexa app. Select More > Settings > Communication and follow the on-screen instructions to link your mobile number.
If you're not the Account Owner or Account Manager, ask your Account Owner to add Number Share – Home to your line from the Services & Perks page in My Verizon. After they've added your line, follow the steps above to sign up in the Alexa app.
Visit Set up Number Share - Home to learn how to sign up for Number Share - Home and connect to your speaker.
The Account Member's phone number must first be registered for My Verizon to activate Number Share - Home.
Who is eligible to sign up for Number Share - Home?
Number Share - Home is available for Verizon mobile customers on a standard monthly Unlimited or shared data plan.*
The service is not available for:
- Prepaid plans
- Just Kids plan
- Data-only plans
- Basic phones
- GizmoWatch
- GizmoTablet
- Verizon Family lines that are assigned the "Account Member - dependent" role
Not with Verizon yet? View our available plans.
*Shared data plans are no longer available to add to accounts.
How many mobile numbers can I connect to my Alexa account with Number Share - Home?
You can connect only one mobile number at a time to your individual Alexa account. If you need to use a different number, you first need to unlink your current mobile number from your Alexa account.
Is there a limit to the amount of Alexa-enabled devices can connect with Number Share - Home?
Each Number Share - Home connection can link to 1 Amazon Alexa location (but multiple Alexa devices can be included in that location).
How do I disconnect my line from my smart speaker with Number Share - Home?
To disconnect your number from Number Share - Home, in the Amazon Alexa app go to More > Settings > Communication > Verizon and tap Unlink at the top of the page. You’ll still be subscribed to Number Share - Home.
To unsubscribe from Number Share - Home visit the Services & Perks page in the My Verizon website or app.
How do I cancel my Number Share - Home subscription?
Can I make an emergency call with Number Share - Home?
You can use your paired smart speaker to call 911 if Number Share - Home is active with the internet connection. You must give accurate emergency address information during activation for Verizon to give to emergency service.
You should always tell the emergency call taker your location, if possible. Always keep your emergency address current, since this is the location that will be given to emergency responders when you dial 911 with Number Share-Home. It is very important that you update your emergency address for your paired Alexa whenever you change your location. You can update your emergency address through the Alexa app's settings.
Number Share-Home cannot be used with or support 911 calls over TTY devices.
Note: If there's a power/internet outage, use your mobile or landline phone to call 911 in case of emergency.
Can I make calls to other countries?
You can make calls to other countries as long as your mobile plan has an international package. International rates may apply.
Can I enter numbers when interacting with an automatic voice system?
Yes, you can say "Alexa, 1234" or "Alexa, press 1234" when calling into a conference call or automatic voice system.
I am unable to link my Verizon mobile number to my Amazon Alexa account. What should I do?
If you can't connect your mobile number to your Alexa account with Number Share - Home, and you're within the 90-day trial period, contact us.
If your 90-day trial has ended, you can try removing Number Share - Home from your account in My Verizon and adding it again. Note: Removing the feature during the free trial will cancel the trial.
Visit the Services & Perks page in My Verizon to remove Number Share - Home from your account and add it back again.