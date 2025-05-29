|
Orbic Speed X 5G Software Update
Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches.
Before you download:
- Make sure you have a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
- Ensure your device is plugged into AC power or your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.
System Update 1
The details:
Release date: 11/11/2024
Software Version: R562L5_v1.0.85_BVZ
What's changing:
The current software update:
- Provides improvements to Data usage API.
- Provides improvements to MDM settings.
- Provides improvements to the software update assistant.
- Provides performance enhancements to the mobile experience.
- Addressed an issue where the device continuously reboot after entering Welcome mode when using a Samsung charger.
- Includes the latest security patches.
Next steps and additional links
Please allow additional time for the apps on your device to continue to download after the software update.