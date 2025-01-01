|
Razer Edge 5G Overview
Find all Razer Edge 5G Support information here. Learn how to set up and troubleshoot issues with our how-to guides.
Apps & Widgets
Google Play Store - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to uninstall apps via the Google Play Store on your Android device.
Troubleshooting
How to find your phone or tablet
Learn how to locate, track and lock a lost or stolen device. Get the tablet or phone locator for any Operating System - Android, Apple, or basic phones.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Activate / Set Up Device
Here's how to quickly set up your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Add / Edit / Delete a Contact
Here's how to add, edit or remove a contact entry on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Add a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to set up a personal / corporate email account on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Add a Virtual Private Network
Here's how to add a virtual private network (VPN) to your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Add a Wi-Fi Network
Here's how to connect to a Wi-Fi network or remove a saved connection on your your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Add an Existing Google Account
Adding a Google™ (Gmail™) account to your Razer Edge 5G lets you access email, apps, and services, as well as sync your data across multiple devices.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Adjust Account Sync Settings
Here's how to view and adjust sync settings on your Razer Edge 5G if you're not receiving email and app notifications.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Adjust Brightness / Display Settings
Here's how to adjust screen brightness and other display settings (e.g., Screen saver, Screen timeout, Display size, etc.) for your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Adjust Vibrate Mode
Here's how to set when your Razer Edge 5G vibrates to alert you of a notification.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Adjust Volume
Here's how to manage volume controls if your Razer Edge 5G doesn't vibrate or make sounds when receiving calls, texts or emails.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Attach / Detach Controllers
Here's how to attach or remove the controllers for your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Auto Switch Between Wi-Fi & Mobile Data Networks
Here's how to allow your Razer Edge 5G to auto switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to preserve a consistent data connection.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Capture a Screenshot
Here's how to capture a screenshot on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Change Network Mode
If your Razer Edge 5G drops data connections due to being near a network border, locking onto a specific network can help; however, roaming charges may apply.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Check Device Storage
If your Razer Edge 5G is running low on storage, it can cause crashes, slow performance, freezing apps, etc. Check your available memory to prevent these issues.
Troubleshooting
Razer Edge 5G - Check for Physical Damage
Here's how to help determine if your Razer Edge 5G has liquid or other physical damage.
Apps & Widgets
Razer Edge 5G - Clear App Cache
Here's how to clear temporary storage on your Razer Edge 5G to improve performance.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Common Camera Settings
Here's info on common camera settings (e.g., HDR, timer, etc.) for your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Customize Your Home Screen
Personalizing the Home screen on your Razer Edge 5G makes daily tasks easier. Add, remove, or arrange apps, use widgets, or set a wallpaper that matches your style.
Apps & Widgets
Razer Edge 5G - Disable / Enable App
Some pre-installed apps on your Razer Edge 5G are mainstays that can’t be removed. Disabling an app can prevent it from running, while enabling it can return functionality.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Enable / Disable / Modify SIM PIN
Here's how to change the SIM PIN for your Razer Edge 5G or turn it on or off.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Enable / Disable / Modify Screen Lock
Here's how to set up, change or disable the screen lock option (e.g., password, pattern, etc.) for your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Factory Data Reset (Powered Off)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Razer Edge 5G if the screen freezes or app, audio or sync issues occur and the device won’t start up.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Factory Data Reset (Powered On)
Here's how to factory / hard reset your Razer Edge 5G if the screen freezes or call, app, audio or sync issues occur.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Format SD / Memory Card
Here's how to erase all data on the SD / memory card in your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Google Backup and Restore
Here's how to ensure your Gmail, contacts, apps, etc. are backed up on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Insert or Remove SD / Memory Card
Here's how to insert or remove an SD / memory card for your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Install Device Software Updates
Here's how to check for and install software updates on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Language Selection
Here's how to change the language used on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Link / Restore Contacts
Your Razer Edge 5G lets you combine or separate multiple contacts that might have been saved with different details or appear as duplicates. Follow these steps to clean up your address book and keep contact details up to date.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Manage Corporate Email Settings
Here's how to update work email settings for your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Manage Data Usage
Here's how to change the data usage cycle and set data warnings and/or limits on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Manage Do Not Disturb Settings
Here's how to check 'Do not disturb' settings if your Razer Edge 5G isn't receiving calls or alerts for texts and email.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Manage Hotspot Settings
Here's how to configure the hotspot settings (e.g., password, network name, timeout settings, etc.) on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Manage Screen Lock Settings
Here's how to configure the screen lock settings for your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Manage Verizon Adaptive Sound Settings
Here's how to change the Verizon Adaptive Sound profiles on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Motions and Gestures
Here's how to manage motion-activated services for your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Move Files from Internal Storage to SD / Memory Card
Here's how to move files from internal storage on your Razer Edge 5G to an SD / memory card.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Move Media Files to / from Computer
Here's how to transfer picture, video or music files between your Razer Edge 5G and a computer.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Perform a Gmail Sync
Adjust Gmail™ sync settings on your Razer Edge 5G to stay on top of your email in real time. If preferred, you can also manually update your inbox, calendar, contacts, etc.
Troubleshooting
Razer Edge 5G - Power Up in Safe Mode
Safe mode is a diagnostic state on your Razer Edge 5G that only runs system apps so you can isolate if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Remove Gmail Account
Removing a Gmail™ (Google™) account from your Razer Edge 5G can be helpful when switching accounts, troubleshooting login or email sync issues, or ensuring your data stays private.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Remove a Personal / Corporate Email Account
Here's how to delete a personal / corporate email account from your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Reset All Settings
If your Razer Edge 5G crashes, resets or runs slowly, or apps freeze or cause the device to reset, view this info.
Troubleshooting
Razer Edge 5G - Reset App
Here's how to reset apps if your Razer Edge 5G crashes, resets or freezes.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Reset Network Settings
Here's how to reset settings if your Razer Edge 5G can't connect to data or send / receive messages.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Reset Verizon Adaptive Sound
Here's how to restore settings in Verizon Adaptive Sound on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Restart Device
Here's how to restart your Razer Edge 5G if it crashes and resets, freezes or runs slowly.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Restart in Safe Mode
Restarting your Razer Edge 5G in Safe Mode puts it into a diagnostic state that only runs system apps so you can determine if a third-party app is causing freezing or slowness.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Set Date and Time
If your Razer Edge 5G shows the incorrect date and/or time, here's how to correct it.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Set Lock Screen Notifications
Here's how to manage how notifications appear on your Razer Edge 5G when the screen is locked.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Set Notification Sounds
Here's how to select or change notification sounds on your Razer Edge 5G.
Troubleshooting
Razer Edge 5G - Stop Running Apps
Here's how to stop running apps if they freeze / hang or cause your Razer Edge 5G to crash, reset or run slowly.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Turn Airplane Mode On / Off
Here's how to set your device offline by turning off all wireless connections on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Turn Android Device Protection On / Off
Here's how to turn Android Device Protection for your Razer Edge 5G on or off.
Apps & Widgets
Razer Edge 5G - Turn App Permissions On / Off
Here's how to turn permissions for installed apps on your Razer Edge 5G on or off.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Turn Bluetooth On / Off
Here's how to turn Bluetooth for your Razer Edge 5G on or off and make it visible to other devices for pairing.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Turn Data On / Off
Turning data on your Razer Edge 5G provides access to online services over the cellular network, while turning it off will impact that experience unless connected to Wi-Fi.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Turn GPS Location On / Off
GPS location access is needed by some apps on your Razer Edge 5G to provide turn-by-turn directions or share your location, but can be turned off to save battery life.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Turn Mobile Hotspot On / Off
Here's how to turn the Mobile Hotspot for your Razer Edge 5G on or off.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Turn Power Saver On / Off
Here's how to turn Battery Saver on or off to help manage battery performance for your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Turn Screen Inversion On / Off
Here's how to reverse the color scheme on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Turn Screen Rotation On / Off
Here's how to check settings if the display on your Razer Edge 5G doesn't rotate or flip.
Features
Razer Edge 5G - Turn Wi-Fi On / Off
Turn Wi-Fi on if you want to connect your Razer Edge 5G to an available Wi-Fi network, or turn it off to troubleshoot or conserve battery life.
Apps & Widgets
Razer Edge 5G - Uninstall Apps
Here's how to remove or delete apps if your Razer Edge 5G is unresponsive, freezes or an app won't open.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - Use Multi Window
Here's how to use two apps simultaneously on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - View / Extend Battery Life
Here's how to extend battery life, view the charging status / remaining battery and determine what uses the most power on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - View / Manage Home Screen Panels
Here's how to view, add and remove Home screen panels for your Razer Edge 5G.
Troubleshooting
Razer Edge 5G - View / Restrict Data Usage by App
Here's how to view / restrict the amount of data an app on your Razer Edge 5G uses.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - View Battery Info
Here's how to check the battery specs (e.g., Usage Time, Standby Time, etc.) for your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - View Contact Sync Source
Here's how to view where a phonebook contact on your Razer Edge 5G was imported from.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - View Device ID
Here's how to find the device ID (IMEI) for your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - View Device Screen on TV
Here's how to share your screen or media files with another screen (TV, game console, etc.) using your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - View MAC Address
Here's how to view the Wi-Fi MAC address for your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - View Phone Number
Here's how to view the mobile number for your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - View Signal Strength
Here's how to view signal strength on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - View Software Version
Here's how to view the software version your Razer Edge 5G is running.
Apps & Widgets
Razer Edge 5G - View, Open or Close Recently Used Apps
Here's how to view, open or close recently used apps on your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G - View SIM Card Number
Here's how to view the SIM card number associated with your Razer Edge 5G.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G Software Update
Get instructions on downloading the latest software update for performance improvements to your Razer Edge 5G, including current Android security patches.
Troubleshooting
Razer Edge 5G Troubleshooting Assistant
This online tool will help you identify and resolve problems with your Razer Edge 5G. Get online technical support and help with common issues.
How to Use
Razer Edge 5G User Guide (PDF)
This User Guide can help you get the most out of your Razer Edge 5G. Learn about set up, advanced features & navigation for the device built to be the the ultimate Android handheld.