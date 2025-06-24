Get to know the My Verizon app

Meet the My Verizon app.



Everything Verizon.



All in one place.



When you launch the app, you'll see all the latest, just for you.



This is your personalized view with customizable shortcuts, current balance, bill savings, perks, offers and more.



And to find what you're looking for faster, switch between different app sections using the tab bar.



Your Mobile and Home internet accounts are all just a tap away.



Quickly manage your devices... make plan changes... view usage... and discover everything your plan has to offer. Keep track of all your Home internet accounts, 5G Home, LTE Home, and Fios.



With our simplified bill, you can see details, schedule Auto Pay, and make secure payments.



Best of all you can shop or upgrade right from the app.



It's the fastest way to get what you want for Mobile and Home.



Looking for answers? The new Support page has you covered.



Chat with your Verizon Assistant 24/7. Walk through account details, explore new plans, get help with troubleshooting and more.



Everything's easier with the My Verizon app.



Do it all. All in one place.