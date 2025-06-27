Understanding Verizon Access

With Verizon Access, you're in.



In on the best sports, music and entertainment.



Just for being a Verizon customer.



You'll find Verizon Access wherever you manage your Verizon account– like the My Verizon app.



Big Tickets get you backstage, front row and more.



Access over a million presale tickets for your favorite artists, right to your phone.



Plus, select seats and early access to exclusive experiences all year long.



And now you can explore upcoming events at featured venues near you.



Check back often to see what's dropped.



Local Passes are your chance to get the hookup on free tickets to the best local events in your area.



These drop on the regular... and they're first come, first serve.



So, watch the countdown and act fast for your chance to score seats right next to the action.



Anytime Deals are premium discounts and offers on all the things you love. They're available anytime and totally worth snagging.



Bring the experience home with discounts for you and everyone on your plan.



When you're in with Verizon Access, you're in on all the action.