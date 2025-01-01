myAccess FAQs

Welcome to myAccess, where you can enjoy special offers and benefits designed with you in mind, when you have a standard, monthly postpaid mobile phone account. myAccess includes:

Great offers, just for you : Offers personalized for you when you upgrade your device, add a line, or a new plan.

: Offers personalized for you when you upgrade your device, add a line, or a new plan. Anytime Deals : Discounts from Verizon that you can claim anytime after they appear. Claim one or claim them all. They're always changing and available if you're eligible.

: Discounts from Verizon that you can claim anytime after they appear. Claim one or claim them all. They're always changing and available if you're eligible. Local Passes : Access to our most exclusive experiences, including sports and concerts, as well as new devices and more. They’re first come, first served, and only a limited number of Local Passes are made available. If you qualify, you can try to claim Local Passes.



Note: Learn about restrictions by visiting the myAccess Terms.

: Access to our most exclusive experiences, including sports and concerts, as well as new devices and more. They’re first come, first served, and only a limited number of Local Passes are made available. If you qualify, you can try to claim Local Passes. Note: Learn about restrictions by visiting the myAccess Terms. Presale tickets : Exclusive access to purchase tickets for the artists you love, before they're available to the general public. If you qualify, you can purchase Presale tickets. Tickets are first come, first served. There is a limit of 4 Presale tickets per event, unless the artist sets a lower limit.

: Exclusive access to purchase tickets for the artists you love, before they're available to the general public. If you qualify, you can purchase Presale tickets. Tickets are first come, first served. There is a limit of 4 Presale tickets per event, unless the artist sets a lower limit. Select Seats : An exclusive benefit to access tickets that are available for a limited time during the general public on-sale and can only be purchased by Verizon customers.

: An exclusive benefit to access tickets that are available for a limited time during the general public on-sale and can only be purchased by Verizon customers. Featured Venues: Explore more Select Seats at other locations, including Madison Square Garden properties (i.e., Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, Madison Square Garden Theater, The Sphere, Chicago Theater, and Beacon Theatre [NY]. ).

Explore more Select Seats at other locations, including Madison Square Garden properties (i.e., Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, Madison Square Garden Theater, The Sphere, Chicago Theater, and Beacon Theatre [NY]. ). Survey : Provide feedback on myAccess and the offers you receive and express your personal preferences. This lets us continue to enhance and personalize your experience.

: Provide feedback on myAccess and the offers you receive and express your personal preferences. This lets us continue to enhance and personalize your experience. Keep Track of it All: Find offers you've claimed and have not used, and view some of the services you have with Verizon.

myAccess is free and available to you by signing in to your account through My Verizon, if you qualify. Additional terms and conditions may apply to individual offers. Learn more about myAccess by visiting the myAccess Terms.