What is Verizon Cloud?

You're always making memories and you should always know they're safe and sound.



With Verizon Cloud, everything you cherish on your phone is securely stored in the cloud so you can access it from different devices or operating systems, even while you're on-the-go.



Let's check out all the benefits...



The Cloud is basically your memory bank. The photos, videos, music and documents you want to save are kept secure so you can check them out when the mood hits.



You can set up Cloud to save your new content every day, so it stays up-to-date.



A damaged or stolen phone or computer can be devastating.



Get peace of mind knowing that your photos, music and files are safely stored in the cloud.



With the Cloud Flashbacks and Stories features you can relive and share your memories.



Since you know everything is conveniently saved in the Cloud, you can free up space on your phone.



The Tag and Search feature helps you search for photos of people and things faster.



And for enhanced security, you can safeguard sensitive content like your private photos, passports and your license in a PIN-protected Private Folder.



If you want to bring your photos out of the digital world, you can order cards, prints and other products right from the app.



To unlock all the best cloud features, select the Unlimited Group or Unlimited Individual plan options.*



So go ahead and download the Verizon Cloud app to all your devices, pick your storage size and start syncing your content.**



Smartphones, tablets and even the web. Verizon Cloud is there to keep your memories secure.