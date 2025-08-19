Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Verizon Orbic® Speed™ Mobile Hotspot Software Update

Verizon is pleased to announce a software update for your device. This software update has been tested to optimize device performance, resolve known issues, and apply the latest security patches.

Before you download:

  • Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network, or make sure it has a strong Verizon wireless network connection.
  • Ensure your battery is fully charged before starting the software update.

If you aren't able to perform this software update, refer to our Software Update Assistant.

System Update 7

The details:

Release date: 08/19/2025
Software Version: ORB400L_V1.3.2_BVZRT

What's changing:

The current software update provides performance improvements for your device.

System Update 6

The details:

Release date: 06/28/2022
Software Version: ORB400L_V1.3.0_BVZRT

What's changing:

The current software update provides performance improvements on your device.

System Update 5

The details:

Release date: 12/21/2020
Software Version: ORB400L_V1.2.8.BVZRT

What's changing:

This software update provides the following:

  • Optimized to preserve the integrity of the battery if it is being continuously charged for extended periods.
  • Other performance improvements.

