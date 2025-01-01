HD Voice FAQs

HD Voice uses VoLTE technology over our 4G LTE network instead of traditional voice networks. Included in your plan at no extra charge. Billed as standard voice minutes. Features:

HD Voice is a suite of services enabled by VoLTE (Voice over LTE) technology. VoLTE delivers voice calls over the 4G LTE network instead of the traditional voice network, providing clearer, more natural sounding audio when both parties are using HD Voice-enabled phones that are connected to our 4G LTE network. HD Voice also includes additional benefits such as:

Simultaneous voice and 4G LTE data

1-way or 2-way video calls 1 (including video calls over Wi-Fi)

(including video calls over Wi-Fi) 6-way conference calls

Wi-Fi Calling2

HD Voice service is included in your existing voice plan at no additional charge. When you purchase a current device, HD Voice is automatically added to your account and ready for you to use on your device. HD Voice calls are billed as standard voice minutes, according to your plan.



If a wired headset or a Bluetooth® headset is connected to your phone, HD Voice calls may not be delivered to the headset with HD quality unless the headset is also compatible with HD Voice.



