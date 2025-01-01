Mobile device and phone trade-in guide

Verizon customers - Start by visiting your Devices page in My Verizon. Choose Upgrade under a device to see trade in options. Or visit our Trade-in page to view your devices.
Good to know: Certain promotions for existing customers require that the traded-in device must have been active on your Verizon mobile account (any line) for the past 60 consecutive days prior to the trade-in to qualify.
Non-customers - Even if you're not a Verizon customer, you can trade in a device and get a Verizon Gift Card or PayPal credit. Follow the steps below to get an estimated value for your device.
- Choose which devices you'd like to trade in.
- Answer a few short questions about the condition of your device to learn the estimated trade-in value. We'll confirm the final value after we get your devices and validate the make/model, eligibility and condition. Even if it's zero, we can still recycle the device for you.
- You need the device ID to do a trade in. Here's how to find your device ID.
Non-Verizon customers, on your device go to:
- (Android™) Settings > About Phone
- (iOS) Settings > General > About
- Basic phones: Tools & Settings > About Phone > Status
- Go to My Devices in My Verizon.
- Tap or click Manage Device next to the device you want to view. Your Device ID and IMEI are listed under the Device Information section.
- Continue with your trade-in by choosing a payout method and your trade-in return method.* You can also use your credit toward a new, eligible phone.
- Review and accept the Device Trade-in Program Terms & Conditions.
- Tap Complete trade-in and your trade-in request will be submitted.
- Look for an email from us that explains how to prepare, pack and send or bring us each device you're trading in:
- Check your spam folders if you don't see it.
- Save the email so you can use the View status button at the bottom to track your trade-in shipment, appraisal and payout.
- Prepare each device: How do I remove my personal information before I send back my device?
- Send or bring your devices to Verizon within 30 days:
- If you chose to provide your own packaging and labels, pack devices securely so your trade-in doesn't get damaged in transit. Damaged devices have less value.
- If you chose to bring your trade-in to a Verizon store*, use our Store Locator and filter for "Verizon Company Stores". Bring us your device and we'll take care of the rest.
- If you chose trade in via UPS* look for an email from us and follow the instructions.
Questions? See How Do I Trade In My Device FAQs.
*Store drop-off and UPS options aren't available in all situations. You'll see the options that apply to your trade-in during the ordering process.