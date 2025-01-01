Mobile device and phone trade-in guide

Verizon customers - Start by visiting your Devices page in My Verizon. Choose Upgrade under a device to see trade in options. Or visit our Trade-in page to view your devices.



Good to know: Certain promotions for existing customers require that the traded-in device must have been active on your Verizon mobile account (any line) for the past 60 consecutive days prior to the trade-in to qualify.



Non-customers - Even if you're not a Verizon customer, you can trade in a device and get a Verizon Gift Card or PayPal credit. Follow the steps below to get an estimated value for your device.

Choose which devices you'd like to trade in. Answer a few short questions about the condition of your device to learn the estimated trade-in value. We'll confirm the final value after we get your devices and validate the make/model, eligibility and condition. Even if it's zero, we can still recycle the device for you. You need the device ID to do a trade in. Here's how to find your device ID.



Non-Verizon customers, on your device go to: (Android™) Settings > About Phone

(iOS) Settings > General > About

Basic phones: Tools & Settings > About Phone > Status Verizon customers: Go to My Devices in My Verizon.

Tap or click Manage Device next to the device you want to view. Your Device ID and IMEI are listed under the Device Information section. Watch How to find your device ID for more options. Continue with your trade-in by choosing a payout method and your trade-in return method.* You can also use your credit toward a new, eligible phone. Review and accept the Device Trade-in Program Terms & Conditions. Tap Complete trade-in and your trade-in request will be submitted. Look for an email from us that explains how to prepare, pack and send or bring us each device you're trading in: Check your spam folders if you don't see it.

Save the email so you can use the View status button at the bottom to track your trade-in shipment, appraisal and payout. Prepare each device: How do I remove my personal information before I send back my device? Send or bring your devices to Verizon within 30 days:

If you chose to provide your own packaging and labels, pack devices securely so your trade-in doesn't get damaged in transit. Damaged devices have less value.

If you chose to bring your trade-in to a Verizon store*, use our Store Locator and filter for "Verizon Company Stores". Bring us your device and we'll take care of the rest.

If you chose trade in via UPS* look for an email from us and follow the instructions.

Questions? See How Do I Trade In My Device FAQs.

