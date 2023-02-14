Cell phones for seniors with features they’ll love

When it comes to cell phones for seniors, technology has adapted to offer features that make calling, texting and connecting easier for people as they age. If you, a parent or a grandparent is thinking of trading in a phone, here are some things to look for.

Consider a flip phone for seniors. As we age, reduced dexterity can make traditional keypads on many smartphones harder to use. Instead, opt for a cell phone for a senior with a feature such as larger buttons for easier typing or a black-and-white display to boost contrast and readability. These features can be found in flip phones. These paired down smartphones are simpler to navigate and ergonomically designed to be comfortable to hold.

A long-lasting battery means less charging worries. Look for a phone that has a long battery life, one that can last at least a full day — morning to night. Not having to worry about charging up mid-day can be a welcome relief for seniors looking for a phone that can keep them connected during active, full days.

Replace keystrokes with voice-activated features. Many of the smartest phones can do a whole range of things without a touch to the keyboard, thanks to an ever-increasing array of voice-activated features. If it’s easier for your senior to use voice controls, ensure the phone they pick has voice dialing and voice texting as well as text-to-speech. (This enables the phone to read messages out loud.)

Reduce eye strain with a large screen or add-on magnifier. Changes in vision also often accompany aging, and for that there are two solutions: a smartphone with a larger screen or a magnifying device used in tandem with a phone. The former offers more surface area to view emails, texts and web pages; the latter is like a magnifying glass but sized proportionately for smartphones. Take a look at: The Motorola edge+ features a unique display that bends around the phone’s sides for even more viewing space.

Old-fashioned landlines provided emergency responders a quick way to locate anyone in need of help. Luckily, manufacturers and designers have figured out how to include that same connectivity in smartphones. The SOS Messages on Samsung phones, for example, allow you to send an emergency alert to four contacts simply by pressing the power button three times in a row.

Improve sound with apps or hearing aid compatibility. Multiple apps — many of them free — for every type of phone can act as amplifiers for sound, helping seniors clearly listen to and hear conversations with others, family videos and more. Some phones are also compatible with hearing aids, but it’s important to check that the two can match before making a cell phone purchase for a senior. Take a look at: Sound Amplifier for Android and HearYouNow for iPhones are two examples of free apps that offer help for those who may have difficulty hearing when using a device.

Use a mini tablet as a phone for added features. The smart size and enhanced features on mini tablets make them a great cell phone for senior option, especially when accompanied by a robust data plan. The larger screen offers a way for seniors to get around any visual challenges and gives them a bigger keyboard too. And if your senior parents or grandparents aren’t aware of it, conference calling can be a great way to have a group family catch-up. Take a look at: The Apple iPad mini is light and slim enough to slip into a purse or backpack for daily use.

Consider a smart watch made for seniors. Replacing standard watches with smart watches can be a good way to supplement a cell phone for seniors and make one-touch responses that much easier. Helpful features include a high-contrast background for readability and simple buttons to manage dexterity issues. Take a look at: The Verizon Care Smart watch offers both pre-loaded messages and a limited number of 10 pre-approved contacts to minimize the risk of fraud calls.