Reimagining an Android phone that’s still stronger than ever. Since 2016, Google Pixel phones have reimagined what it means to have an Android phone. What started as a showcase for Google’s software prowess has evolved into a powerhouse of custom silicon and industry-leading AI. Today, the Google Pixel phone is known for its incredible cameras, clean interface, and the seamless integration of Gemini AI.

But before Google created the Pixel, their smartphones were actually called the Nexus series. They were initially designed for developers. Eventually Google decided to make its smartphone more accessible, adding a premium phone to the Android experience and, in 2016, the Google Pixel phone was born. Read up on some of the key moments in the Google Pixel story to date.

Google Pixel (2016): Unmatched Camera and Pure Android Experience. The first-ever Google Pixel phone was introduced in October 2016. It marked Google's departure from the Nexus line and represented the company's full control over both hardware and software. This device had a 5-inch display, a powerful Snapdragon 821 processor, and the latest version of Android (Android 7.1 Nougat). It was praised for its exceptional camera performance, its direct from Google software updates and the introduction of the Google Assistant.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (2017): A Picture-Perfect Pixel Phone Evolution. The Pixel 2 series continued to focus on camera excellence and timely software updates. The Pixel 2 XL featured a larger 6-inch OLED display with minimal bezels, while the Pixel 2 had a 5-inch OLED display. Both devices showcased an improved camera algorithm, achieving stunning photography results, even in low-light. The devices also introduced an Active Edge feature, allowing users to trigger certain actions by squeezing the phone's frame.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (2018): Night Sight Redefines Low-Light Photography. As if the photos weren't already amazing enough, Google decided it was time to change how we take pictures in the dark. Night Sight allowed users to capture remarkable photos in extremely low-light settings. Beyond that, Top Shot utilized AI to recommend the best shot from a burst of images. Wireless charging was also introduced in these models.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 (2019): Expanding the Family. This was a pivotal year for Google Pixel phones, as Google expanded its reach. In May, the budget-friendly Pixel 3a and 3a XL were launched, bringing the legendary Pixel camera to a wider audience. Later that year, the flagship Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL introduced Motion Sense technology for gesture control and Face Unlock for secure authentication. These models also featured a 90Hz smooth display and improved Google Assistant integration.

Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 (2020): Transitioning to 5G. In 2020, Google focused on making 5G more accessible. The year began with the Google Pixel 4a, a compact device that maintained the high camera standards of its predecessors. By October, the Google Pixel 5 arrived as a refined flagship, alongside the Google Pixel 4a 5G. This generation pivoted toward a competitive mid-range price point while still offering the "Pixel brilliance" users expected.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 5a (2021): The Tensor Revolution. The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro represented the most significant redesign in the brand's history. These were the first devices to feature Google Tensor, a custom-built chip designed specifically for AI and machine learning. This allowed for features like Magic Eraser and Real Tone. Also in 2021, the Google Pixel 5a with 5G joined the Google Pixel phones lineup, offering a large 6.34-inch display and an IP67 water-resistance rating that was rare for its price bracket. It combined the familiar, high-quality camera system found in the Google Pixel 5 with a massive battery designed to last all day. While it shared a similar aesthetic with the previous generation, it served as a reliable bridge to the high-speed era of 5G connectivity.

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch (2022): Refining Excellence. Refinement was the theme for 2022. The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro improved on the Tensor foundation with the G2 chip, providing better battery life and faster processing. This was also the year we saw the expansion of the ecosystem with the first Google Pixel Watch. The Google Pixel 6a followed shortly after, offering the power of the Tensor chip in a more affordable package. It garnered overwhelming praise upon its release, with particular accolades for its value, sustainability, design, cameras, and "flagship-level" performance.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Fold (2023): Generative AI. Google pushed the boundaries of form factors and AI in 2023. The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro debuted with the Tensor G3, introducing generative AI features like Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser. This year also saw the launch of the Google Pixel Fold, Google’s first foray into foldable technology, which combined a phone and tablet experience into one sleek device. Later that year, the Google Pixel 7a launched, further solidifying Google’s dominance in the mid-range market. Users could access a better phone with better photos for even more to enjoy.

Google Pixel 9 Series (2024): A Pro for Everyone. In 2024, the Google Pixel 8a set the stage by bringing flagship AI features like Circle to Search to a budget-friendly price point. The hardware lineup truly exploded with the Google Pixel 9 series, featuring the standard Google Pixel 9, the high-performance Pixel 9 Pro, and the newly introduced massive Pixel 9 Pro XL. This year also introduced the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which redefined the foldable category with its incredibly thin profile and immersive internal display.

Google Pixel 10 Series (2025): The Future is Here. The Pixel 9a arrived early in 2025, offering incredible value, but the world was focused on the highly anticipated Google Pixel 10 series. With the Google Pixel 10 release date marking a decade of Pixel, Google launched the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, and the powerhouse Google Pixel 10 Pro XL These devices were the first to utilize the fully custom Tensor G5 chip, making them the most efficient Pixel phone ever made. The series was rounded out by the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, a device that truly blurred the lines between a mobile phone and a professional workstation.

Google Pixel 10a (2026): Continuing the Legacy. The latest chapter in the story is the Google Pixel 10a. Building on the massive success of the Pixel 10 phones, the 10a brings the absolute essentials of the Google Pixel 10 series to an accessible, durable design built for real life. This everyday phone is engineered to hold up against scratches, spills, and drops with IP68 water and dust protection, all while featuring a bright Actua display that remains clear in direct sunlight. With the promise of 7 years of updates, the Google Pixel 10a ensures you keep that new-phone feeling for years to come. Verizon customers also benefit from advanced safety, as the device joins the Google Pixel 10 phones in offering satellite connectivity to reach emergency services or text loved ones when cellular or Wi-Fi networks are unavailable. Equipped with a best-in-class camera for its price point, the Google Pixel 10a makes professional-level photography simple with Google AI. New tools like Camera Coach use Gemini to provide real-time tips on framing, while Auto Best Take automatically creates the perfect group shot where everyone looks their best. Beyond photos, Gemini serves as a built-in assistant to help you brainstorm meal plans or use Nano Banana to see a futuristic version of your selfies. Whether you are using Gemini Live to ask for gift recommendations or managing digital ground rules for the whole family, these Google Pixel phones represent the peak of helpful, intuitive technology.