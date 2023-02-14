Trade-In Value: Your Top Questions Answered
Trading in your phone can give you a discount on your next smartphone purchase. Thinking about trading in your phone? Here's clarification on the most common questions.Article review date: 2.14.2023
Device trade-in value: How much is my phone worth?
Wondering how much your current phone is worth? Learn more about trading in your phone at Verizon.Article review date: 2.3.2023
Plus get a discount on your home internet plan when you bundle it with your Verizon mobile phone plan.
Get more out of your Verizon Unlimited plan and save on services and perks ranging from entertainment, protection & productivity, safety, mobile perks, banking and cards.
This content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice.Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.