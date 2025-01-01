Verizon Fios Account Owners with at least one active Fios service or Verizon wireless customers who are Account Owners or Account Managers with up to 12 phone lines maximum (depending on plan), can apply anytime:

On our website: Visit our Verizon Visa Card page

In the My Verizon app: Tap the menu icon at the top of the screen and choose Verizon Visa Card .

icon at the top of the screen and choose . At checkout on our website or app: Choose the Apply link when you see it during checkout.

link when you see it during checkout. Over the phone with our Customer Service

In a Verizon store or at select Verizon Authorized Retailers

Verizon wireless Business accounts and Prepaid accounts or Verizon Fios Business accounts aren't eligible to apply for the Verizon Visa Card.