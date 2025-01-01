Military and veterans - Mobile account discounts and services FAQs

After registering with our discount program, active United States military service personnel and veterans are eligible for the mobile discounts below:
|Mobile phone plan
|Monthly discount
|
|
If you have:
|Most other advertised Verizon mobile phone plans
|15% discount off the plan's account access charges
|Accessories and optional perks
|Monthly discount
|Eligible accessories
|
Note: Apple products are excluded.
|Optional Perks2: Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (With Ads), Netflix & Max, Apple One etc.
|12% discount on each perk
Good to know:
- Prepaid plans and promotional plans are not eligible for discounts through this program.
- You may also be eligible for our monthly Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount and Mobile + Home Discount.
1If you signed up for the military service discount before 8/5/19, you keep the previous discount amount. If you signed up for Go Unlimited or Beyond Unlimited before 6/18/18, you have a $15 account-level discount, no matter how many lines you have. Go Unlimited and Beyond Unlimited are no longer available to add to your account.
2Available when you have Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Welcome and/or Welcome Unlimited.
3No longer available to add to accounts.