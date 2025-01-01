Military and veterans - Mobile account discounts and services FAQs

Standard military suspension: Charges for service and features for the suspended line stop while your line is suspended. This includes charges for your device payment agreement.



Recurring subscription charges used on any line or by any user on the account (e.g., streaming services like Disney+, Verizon Home Device Protect, etc.) continue to bill during this suspension period unless canceled or deleted. You can appoint an Account Manager, provide a Power of Attorney, or reassign Account Ownership to address any account issues that arise.



Device protection coverage and billing, if applicable, is suspended until the line of service is reconnected. If you have multi-device protection on your account, billing continues unless all lines are suspended.



Keep in mind: You may receive a partial bill for the duration of the month that your line was active before the suspension for military deployment.



Short-term military suspension: Device payment agreement charges continue. You’ll be billed $10/month or your monthly service price, whichever is lower.*



