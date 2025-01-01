To start your Free Trial, all you need is your own compatible eSIM phone. If you want to try our 5G network, your phone has to be unlocked, as well as be a 5G capable device, like the newest iPhone, Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy models. You can easily check to see if your phone meets this criteria. If it does, you're good to start the trial. If your phone isn't 5G compatible, you can still access the free trial of our LTE network.

If you decide to switch, you can still keep your own phone when you do. Or, since you're joining, you might want to upgrade to a newer device as well. Check out our best deals on the latest and greatest technology.