Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.

Verizon Free Trial FAQs - Mobile phone service free for 30 days

Expand All
Expand All
Expand All
Expand All

Apple, iPad, iPhone, iCloud and iPod Touch are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.
iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the US and other countries and is used under license.
Android is a trademark of Google, Inc.
© 2025 Samsung Electronics America, Inc. Samsung and Galaxy A, Galaxy S and Galaxy Z and Galaxy Note are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. LENOVO is a trademark of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2024 Motorola Mobility LLC.
Pixel and Google are trademarks of Google Inc.