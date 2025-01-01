Verizon Free Trial FAQs - Mobile phone service free for 30 days

Verizon Free Trial lets you try Verizon's network's voice, data and text services on your smartphone, free for 30 days. You keep your current phone number and carrier service during the trial.
Visit our Verizon Free Trial page to get started.
What is Verizon Free Trial?
Do I keep my current phone number while I try Verizon Free Trial?
Yes. You keep your current number and carrier service. To do the trial, we give you a temporary phone number with data, talk and text service, that you can keep for up to 30 days.
Keep in mind: After the trial ends, if you choose service through Verizon, you don't keep the temporary phone number. You can start a new line of service with a new mobile number. Or you can bring your existing phone number from another carrier.
Learn how Verizon Free Trial works.
Is Verizon Free Trial completely free?
Yes, Verizon Free Trial is free with no contracts or obligations. No commitment or credit check is required.
What do I get with my Verizon Free Trial mobile phone line?
Verizon Free Trial gives you up to 30 days of Verizon service free of charge, including:
- Unlimited talk and texting
- Up to 100 GB of 4G/5G Premium data* on Verizon's premium network
- 480p streaming with 4G/5G; 4K streaming with 5G Ultra Wideband*
Good to know: You have domestic calling only during the trial. International services and add-on features aren't included.
*5G service requires a 5G-compatible device in the 5G coverage area. After 100 GB speeds up to 600 kbps in times of congestion.
Can I access Verizon's 5G network during Verizon Free Trial?
Yes, you have access to our 5G network during the free trial if both:
- Your smartphone is compatible with Verizon's 5G network.
- You're in an area with 5G coverage.
Otherwise, your smartphone will use our 4G LTE network.
What happens at the end of Verizon Free Trial?
Verizon service automatically ends at the end of Verizon Free Trial, unless you sign up for one of our paid service plans.
You can sign up for an Unlimited mobile phone plan during or after Verizon Free Trial. Entertainment, gaming, travel services and more are available with select plans.
How can I sign up for Verizon service after my Verizon Free Trial?
You can join Verizon during or after your Verizon Free Trial. Choose a Verizon paid service plan by doing any one of these:
- Open the My Verizon app or verizon.com and click Join Now.
- Visit our Bring Your Own Device page.
- Contact us for help from a Customer Service representative.
Visit our mobile plans page to learn about available plans.
Am I eligible for Verizon Free Trial?
Download the My Verizon app and follow the prompts to check your eligibility. If you're eligible you can sign up.
To be eligible for the free trial:
- Your smartphone must have an eSIM slot available (i.e., the eSIM you want to use for Free Trial isn't active with another carrier).
- You can't currently be a Verizon, Visible or TracFone customer.
- You must be in the US.
- Your smartphone can't be locked with another carrier. If locked, contact your carrier to unlock.
- You can't have enrolled in Verizon Free Trial in the last 12 months
Which devices can I use for Verizon Free Trial?
You can participate in Verizon Free Trial with an eSIM-compatible smartphone.
Apple:
- iPhone® XR
- iPhone XS, XS Max
- iPhone 11, 11 Pro
- iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14, 14 mini, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max
- iPhone SE
Google:
- Pixel 4 / 4 XL
- Pixel 4a / 4a 5G UW
- Pixel 5 / 5a
- Pixel 6 / 6 Pro / Pixel 6a
- Pixel 7 / 7 Pro / 7a
- Pixel 8 / 8 Pro / 8a
- Pixel 9 / 9a / 9 Pro / 9 Pro XL / 9 Pro Fold
- Pixel Fold
Motorola:
- ThinkPhone by Motorola
- motorola edge (2024)
- Motorola moto g 5G - 2024
- Motorola moto g power 5G - 2024
- motorola razr 2024
- motorola razr+ 2024
- Motorola moto g Stylus 5G (2024)
- Motorola moto g - 2025
- Motorola moto g power - 2025
Samsung*:
- Galaxy A16 5G
- Galaxy A36 5G
- Galaxy A35 5G
- Galaxy A54 5G
- Galaxy Note20* / Note20* Ultra 5G (Software update 17 or later. Android OS 11 required.)
- Galaxy S21 * / S21+* / S21* Ultra 5G (Software update 11 or later. Android OS 12 required.)
- Galaxy S22 5G / S22+ 5G / S22 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra / S23 FE
- Galaxy S24 / S24+ / S24 FE / S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S25 / S25+ / S25 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G/ Z Fold3 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip4 / Z Fold4
- Galaxy Z Flip5 / Z Fold5
- Galaxy Z Flip6 / Z Fold6
*These Samsung devices can have only one eSIM. Even if you aren't using the eSIM, you must delete it to participate in the Verizon Free Trial. Learn how to remove an eSIM Profile from Samsung phones.
How do I sign up for Verizon Free Trial for 30 days?
Learn how to sign up for Verizon Free Trial using My Verizon app or verizon.com,
If you're using an Apple smartphone, be sure to:
- Turn on your iCloud drive in Settings > Apple ID > iCloud.
- If you already have the My Verizon app on your phone, make sure it's the latest version.
Keep in mind: If your phone isn't eligible for the Verizon Free Trial, you're notified during the sign up process.
Will I have 2 phone numbers during Verizon Free Trial?
If you have service with another phone carrier you'll have 2 numbers during Verizon Free Trial. When you sign up for the free trial, we prompt you to:
- Label your current phone number as your primary number.
- Label the temporary Verizon number as your secondary number.
You can then set the Verizon number to use so you can test our network's speed and coverage. To set which number to use:
- iPhone - Go to iPhone Settings > Cellular > Cellular Plans
- Android - Go to Android Settings > Connections > SIM Card Manager
Learn more about using 2 numbers on one phone, see our Dual SIM - using 2 numbers on 1 phone FAQs.
What do I do if I see a "Help us verify your location" message?
If you get a Help us verify your location message during sign up, enable location services for the MyVerizon app. Use the instructions for your device:
Who do I contact if I'm having trouble with my free trial account?
Contact us for help from a Customer Service Representative. Important: Be sure to call us using the temporary Verizon phone number on your phone.
Keep in mind: Support for the free trial beta trial is limited. In certain circumstances your trial might end if an issue can't be resolved or if an activation can't be completed.