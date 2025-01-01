Verizon Free Trial FAQs - Mobile phone service free for 30 days

Verizon Free Trial gives you up to 30 days of Verizon service free of charge, including:

Unlimited talk and texting

Up to 100 GB of 4G/5G Premium data* on Verizon's premium network

480p streaming with 4G/5G; 4K streaming with 5G Ultra Wideband*

Good to know: You have domestic calling only during the trial. International services and add-on features aren't included.



