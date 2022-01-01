Accessibility Resource Center Skip to main content
15 GB

Get more data and discounts.

$35

/mo with Auto Pay

First month for $45/mo

Plan features

  • Mobile Hotspot from plan allowance
Plan details

Includes 5G Ultra Wideband

Unlimited

Get the freedom of unlimited talk, text and data.

$50

/mo with Auto Pay

First month for $60/mo

Plan features

  • 5 GB Mobile Hotspot
Plan details

Includes 5G Ultra Wideband

Unlimited Plus

Experience unprecedented speed and savings.

$60

/mo with Auto Pay

First month for $70/mo

Plan features

  • Hotspot and router plans 5G Ultra Wideband 
  • 50 GB premium network access
  • 25 GB premium Mobile Hotspot
  • talk and text Unlimited talk & text
  • Global Choice at no additional cost for 1 country/mo
Plan details

All plans include

Unlimited talk & text

5G / 4G LTE

Call Filter spam blocker

Digital Secure (Basic)

International texting

Mexico & Canada talk, text & data

You can also use eSIM to activate your new phone plan.

What phones can I use with Verizon Prepaid service?

If you want to buy a new prepaid phone, go to our Prepaid phones page to see all the prepaid phones available. Otherwise, visit a Verizon store or your local retailer.


Check our Bring Your Own Device page to see if you can use a phone you already have (including Apple® iPhone®).


Add a device to your existing prepaid account.

How do I get a Prepaid plan for a smartwatch I already own?

If your're choosing a Prepaid Connected plan for a smarwatch you already own, you can get the plans through the smartwatch app on your phone. Once you confirm your smartwatch compatibility, download the watch app on your smartphone via the store on your smartphone to start the activation process. You'll be asked to:

  1. Select either the Unlimited Standalone Prepaid or the Unlimited Number Share Prepaid plan.
  2. Follow the prompts to set up service for your new smartwatch.

You can Contact Us or visit a Verizon retail store for support.

Can I call international locations with my Prepaid service?

Yes, you can use your prepaid phone to make calls to international locations at your per-minute rate plus the per-minute charges found on the Prepaid International Calling page.


If you frequently call other countries, we offer:

  • Global Choice for our $70 Unlimited Plus Prepaid phone plan. Get unlimited calls to one country/month and discounted rates to 220+ countries
  • Select Prepaid phone plans that include calls to Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the US Virgin Islands
  • Prepaid International Calling plans that you can add to your prepaid plan for a set monthly fee

International networks change frequently, so certain locations may not be available at all times. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Unlimited night/weekend minutes don't apply to international calls.

How much data do I need with my Prepaid plan?

How much data you need depends on what you do with your connected devices. Here are some examples (not your actual usage):


Data usage examples

Usage habits Recommended data amount per device
You mostly talk and text, but use social media occasionally Less than 5 GB/month
You stream music, upload photos on social media and browse the internet 5 - 10 GB/month
You stream video and are always online 10+ GB/month

If you already have a Verizon Prepaid plan, review your usage details for actual numbers.


You can change your plan  using My Verizon.


Good to know: Mobile Hotspot data usage depends on how many devices are connected to it and what they're doing. Usage could be 30 GBs or more if 3 devices are streaming music or video.

Is 5G available on Prepaid service?

Yes, you get 5G access with our current Verizon Prepaid plans*.

5G Ultra Wideband** is only included with these Verizon Prepaid plans:

  • Unlimited Plus phone plan
  • More Unlimited tablet plan
  • 100 GB hotspot & router plan
  • 150 GB hotspot & router plan

Note: Talk & Text Prepaid phone plan is limited to 2G data speeds only.

*5G requires a 5G-capable device inside the 5G coverage area.
**5G Ultra Wideband access requires a 5G-capable device inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area.