Avoid unwanted calls with Verizon Call Filter FAQs

Call Filter screens incoming callers to alert you if a number may be spam, a robocall or fraud. Call Filter defects spam and blocks high-risk spam calls by forwarding to voicemail.



If you're on a standard monthly plan or prepaid plan and have a compatible device, Call Filter (free) is included on your account.



Call Filter (free) gives:

Spam Detection

Spam Filter

Spam and blocked call log

Allow numbers

Report spam

Upgrade to Call Filter Plus for even more features:

Caller ID

Spam lookup

Personal block list

Spam risk meter

Block by category

Manage features with the Call Filter app or Call Filter in My Verizon.