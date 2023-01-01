Avoid unwanted calls with Verizon Call Filter FAQs

Stop neighborhood spoofing
Generated by AI. Review details to verify.
Neighborhood Filter lets you automatically forwards calls from your area code/prefix to voicemail. Call Filter Plus lets you block entire area codes.
- Call Filter blocks up to 5 area codes; Call Filter Plus blocks up to 10 area codes.
- May inadvertently block some legitimate calls.
Neighborhood (or neighbor) spoofing is when a scammer calls you from a fake number that's familiar or similar to your own, to trick you into answering the call. The incoming call will have the same area code and likely the same 6-digit prefix as your own phone number, hoping you’ll think it’s a neighbor.
To help protect you against neighbor spoofing calls, we’ve added Neighborhood Filter to the Call Filter app. With Neighborhood Filter you can automatically forward to voicemail calls from your own area code/prefix and others. With Call Filter Plus you can also filter out an entire area code.
Here's what you get:
Call Filter Plus area code options
|
|# of area code/prefix blocks
|Area code block
|Call Filter (free)
|Up to 5
|No
|Call Filter Plus
|Up to 10
|Yes*
Due to the complexity of neighborhood spoofing, all calls from area code/prefix or area code you entered will be blocked, not just spam calls. Some wanted calls may be inadvertently blocked.
Visit How to use Call Filter to learn how to use Neighborhood Filter.