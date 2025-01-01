How to get and use Verizon Call Filter

Use the links below to learn how to get and subscribe to Call Filter (free) or Call Filter Plus.
Apple®:
- Install Call Filter - Apple iPhone®
- Smartphone - Turn on free spam protection in the Call Filter app
- My Verizon website - Manage Call Filter (Apple iPhone)
- My Verizon app - Manage Call Filter (Apple iPhone)
- Subscribe to Call Filter Plus - Apple iPhone
Android™:
The Call Filter app is pre-loaded on most Android* devices and may already be on your phone.
- Smartphone - Turn on free spam protection in the Call Filter app
- Subscribe to Call Filter Plus - Android smartphone*
Other devices: My Verizon app - Turn Call Filter Spam Block On / Off
Upgrade to Call Filter Plus: My Verizon website - upgrade / downgrade Call Filter subscription