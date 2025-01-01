Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

How to get and use Verizon Call Filter

Learn how to get Verizon Call Filter and use it for protection against unwanted calls. Call Filter detects spam and automatically blocks high-risk spam calls by forwarding to voicemail.

Visit our Call Filter FAQs page for answers to common questions.

    Get started with Verizon Call Filter

    Learn to manage spam numbers

    Learn how to add someone to your blocked numbers list
    Learn how to add someone to your blocked numbers list.

    Manage Neighborhood filter
    The Neighborhood Filter lets you block calls from all numbers with a specific area code/prefix. For example, if you block the area code/prefix 123.456, all numbers that begin with 123.456.xxxx will be forwarded to voicemail.

    Visit Add / Remove Neighborhood Filter to learn how.

    Manage Call Categories
    Call Filter Plus users can avoid certain call types (i.e., telemarketers, political, non-profits, survey) by using Call Categories blocking. In the Call Filter app, below the Spam Filter, just select the categories you want to block or forward to voicemail.

    View calling activity with app Insights
    Insights is a new feature in the Call Filter app that shows information on calls you receive. The Insights tab shows calling activity and how your calls have been labeled, such as:

    • Spam
    • Blocked
    • Category
    • Location (where calls are coming from)
    • Time range (days of the month calls were received)

    Manage notifications with Call Filter
    Learn how to set up an alert so you're notified when a spam caller, unknown caller or texter calls you.

    Manage pictures
    Learn how to manage pictures with Call Filter.

    Look up a number's city and state
    Find the city and state a call is coming from. Available with Call Filter Plus only.

    How to opt out of blocking high-risk spam calls on iPhone
    To opt out you'll need to turn off Silence Junk Callers in your iPhone settings and also turn off the Call Filter spam filter in the block tab of your Call Filter app or in My Verizon under settings.

    To learn how visit these pages:

    Prepaid customers can request to block or remove Call Filter by contacting us. You will no longer receive spam alerts if unsubscribed.

    Unsubscribe from Call Filter
    Learn how to unsubscribe from Call Filter on your phone or through the My Verizon website:

    Note: Deleting the Call Filter app does not turn off spam filtering. Calls will still be labeled as spam or blocked until you turn off the spam filter or unsubscribe from the service.

