Care Smart App Terms & Conditions

We want you to know some important things about using the Service on your Apple Watch or an Apple smartphone:



Apple Watch Push Notifications Limit. Apple enforces a daily (midnight to midnight) limit of 50 Apple Push Notifications (APNS) to their Watch. When the APNS limit is reached, your Apple Watch will not be reached by the Service for the rest of the day. Sending changes and updates and requests (for example: changes to your Apple Watch settings, updates to your caregiver lists, and location requests) from the Service to your Watch requires a push. As a result, when your Watch’s daily APNS limit is reached, for the rest of the day, your Apple Watch will not respond to on-demand location requests from your caregivers or, if you have enrolled in Get Help – Professional Monitoring, from ViiZ Communications. The daily ping limit does not interrupt unsolicited reports or fall-detection alerts from your Apple Watch.



Get Help Button on Apple's Watch Faces. The faces on your Apple Watch will not automatically have one-touch access to a Get Help soft button to call, in the case of Get Help - Caregiver Alert service, anyone in your Trust Circle or, in the case of Get Help - Professional Monitoring service, a ViiZ Communications agent. It is your responsibility to add the Get Help Service SOS call shortcut. When the Get Help Service shortcut button is not on your Apple Watch face, multiple touches will be needed to make a Get Help Service SOS call, with Get Help - Caregiver Alert service, to anyone in your Trust Circle or make a Get Help Service SOS call, with Get Help - Professional Monitoring service, to a ViiZ Communications agent. In addition, when the Get Help shortcut button does not show on the face of your Apple Watch, the Care Smart app will not receive location updates from your Apple Watch, and, as a result, the latest reported location of your Apple Watch available on the Care Smart app to members of you trust circle may not reflect the current location of your device.



Apple Watch Malfunctions. Apple Watch malfunctions, the loss of power of your Apple Watch, and/ or any Apple Watch user errors may limit or impair the Service, including, but not limited to, the Get Help Service feature. Verizon has no responsibility or liability for your Apple Watch.



Alert Delays; Reported Location Inaccuracies. The Service allows you to set an alert, so your Trust Circle contacts are notified when your Apple Watch moves into or out of a specified area. However, your Apple Watch may take up to 15 minutes or more to report when you enter or leave the area you specified. Every 15 minutes, the Service will attempt to check where your watch is located. However, successive location updates from your Apple Watch may be longer than 15 minutes. The reported location of your Apple Watch on the Care Smart app’s map dashboard may not reflect the current location of your device, and Verizon does not guarantee the reported location of your Apple Watch on the Care Smart app will reflect the current location of your watch. Verizon does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, reliability, or timeliness of any geo-location data, location alerts, time-based alerts, or information about your Apple Watch that is available on the Care Smart app for your designated emergency contact or your registered Trust Circle contacts or for any geo-location data or information about your Apple Watch received by ViiZ Communications in connection with the Get Help - Professional Monitoring service. Here are some of the reasons time-based alerts and location alerts and updates on the Care Smart app could be delayed or the reported location of your Apple Watch on the Care Smart app may be inaccurate. Also, if you use Get Help - Professional Monitoring, here are some of the reasons geo-location data about your Apple Watch could be unavailable to ViiZ Communications or the location information ViiZ Communications receives about your Apple Watch could be delayed or inaccurate.

The Get Help "complication" does not show on the face of your Apple Watch.

You used Siri to call ViiZ Communications.

Location permission for the Care Smart app has not been set to "Always" or "While using the app".

You changed location settings on your Apple Watch.

You may have turned off regular notifications.

Your Apple Watch is out of power or out of network.

Your Apple Watch screen display goes to sleep. (For example, it is normal for the screen on your Apple Watch to sleep when you lower your wrist.)

Your Apple Watch's battery level is low.

Processing errors or connectivity issues occur between devices, platforms, and/ or applications.

Apple's storage capacity, transmission, and/or transactional limits prevent access to or retrieval of data from your Apple Watch.

The number of applications running on your Apple Watch, as well as your Apple Watch's memory usage and CPU usage, could also cause delayed or inaccurate location updates.

Get Help via Care Smart Required. Enrollment in Get Help - Caregiver Alert or Get Help - Professional Monitoring is required to use the Service on your Apple Watch. Care Smart without Get Help - Caregiver Alert or Get Help - Professional Monitoring is not compatible with your Apple Watch.



Additional Requirements. These Terms and Conditions are between Verizon and you, and not with Apple. Apple has no obligation to furnish any maintenance and support with respect to the Service. You may only download the Care Smart app from the Apple® App Store® on compatible Apple-branded devices you own or control. Neither Verizon nor its licensors will be responsible to you for any third party claim that the Service infringes such third party's intellectual property rights.