One Talk Supported Devices

Business calling functions, including call transfer, hold, and call move, are available during an active call from the phone dialer. Verizon Wireless mobile number (must have Verizon Wireless and One Talk service) on the following devices:
- Samsung Galaxy A23 5G UW (SM-A236V)
- Samsung Galaxy A42 5G (SM-A426U)
- Samsung Galaxy A50 (SM-A505U)
- Samsung Galaxy A51 (SM-A515U)
- Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW (SM-A516V)
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (SM-A536E)
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW (SM-A536V)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (SM-A546V)
- Samsung A71 5G UW (SM-A716V)
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 (SM-N960U)
- Samsung Galaxy Note10 (SM-N970U)
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (SM-N975U)
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G (SM-N976V)
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G (SM-N981U)
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (SM-N986U)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (SM-G960U)
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ (SM-G965U)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (SM-G973U)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (SM-G970U)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ (SM-G975U)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G (SM-G977U)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW (SM-G981V)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW (SM-G781V)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (SM-G988U)
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G (SM-G986U)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (SM-G991U)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (SM-G998U>
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G (SM-G996U)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (SM-G990U)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 (SM-S901U)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ (SM-S906U)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908U)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 (SM-S911U)
- Samsung Galaxy S23+ (SM-S916U)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (SM-S918U)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (SM-S711UZAV)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 (SM-S921UZVV)
- Samsung Galaxy S24+ (SM-S926UZVEV)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (SMS928UZTFV)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (SM-F711U)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (SM-F721U)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (SM-F731U)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 (SM-F741ULBV)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (SM-F926U)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (SM-F936U)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (SM-F946U)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 (SM-F956UZSV)
- Samsung XCover 6 Pro (SM-G736U)