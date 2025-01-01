Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.

One Talk Supported Devices

With One Talk, your mobile telephone number is shared across multiple devices, giving you access to calls and business telephone features on any of your supported devices, including:

  • Smartphones
  • Tablets
  • Verizon One Talk desk phones
  • Windows PCs and Apple® Mac® computers

One Talk can be used on many Verizon Wireless smart devices, as well as any other carrier smart devices (smartphones or tablets), including:

    Verizon smartphones - Enhanced Dialer
    Business calling functions, including call transfer, hold, and call move, are available during an active call from the phone dialer. Verizon Wireless mobile number (must have Verizon Wireless and One Talk service) on the following devices:

    • Samsung Galaxy A23 5G UW (SM-A236V)
    • Samsung Galaxy A42 5G (SM-A426U)
    • Samsung Galaxy A50 (SM-A505U)
    • Samsung Galaxy A51 (SM-A515U)
    • Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW (SM-A516V)
    • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (SM-A536E)
    • Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW (SM-A536V)
    • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (SM-A546V)
    • Samsung A71 5G UW (SM-A716V)
    • Samsung Galaxy Note9 (SM-N960U)
    • Samsung Galaxy Note10 (SM-N970U)
    • Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (SM-N975U)
    • Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G (SM-N976V)
    • Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G (SM-N981U)
    • Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (SM-N986U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S9 (SM-G960U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S9+ (SM-G965U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S10 (SM-G973U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S10e (SM-G970U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S10+ (SM-G975U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S10 5G (SM-G977U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW (SM-G981V)
    • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW (SM-G781V)
    • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (SM-G988U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G (SM-G986U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (SM-G991U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (SM-G998U>
    • Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G (SM-G996U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (SM-G990U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S22 (SM-S901U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S22+ (SM-S906U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S23 (SM-S911U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S23+ (SM-S916U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (SM-S918U)
    • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (SM-S711UZAV)
    • Samsung Galaxy S24 (SM-S921UZVV)
    • Samsung Galaxy S24+ (SM-S926UZVEV)
    • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (SMS928UZTFV)
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (SM-F711U)
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (SM-F721U)
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (SM-F731U)
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 (SM-F741ULBV)
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (SM-F926U)
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (SM-F936U)
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (SM-F946U)
    • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 (SM-F956UZSV)
    • Samsung XCover 6 Pro (SM-G736U)

    Verizon smartphones - iOS Native Dialer
    One Talk added to the iPhone® provides the ability to participate in One Talk Business Group features (must have Verizon Wireless and One Talk service).

    • iPhone 6
    • iPhone 6 Plus
    • iPhone 6s
    • iPhone 6s Plus
    • iPhone 7
    • iPhone 7 Plus
    • iPhone 8
    • iPhone 8 Plus
    • iPhone X
    • iPhone XS
    • iPhone XS Max
    • iPhone XR
    • iPhone 11
    • iPhone 11 Pro
    • iPhone 11 Pro Max
    • iPhone 12
    • iPhone 12 mini
    • iPhone 12 Pro
    • iPhone 12 Pro Max
    • iPhone 13
    • iPhone 13 mini
    • iPhone 13 Pro
    • iPhone 13 Pro Max
    • iPhone 14
    • iPhone 14 Plus
    • iPhone 14 Pro
    • iPhone 14 Pro Max
    • iPhone 15
    • iPhone 15 Plus
    • iPhone 15 Pro
    • iPhone 15 Pro Max
    • iPhone 16
    • iPhone 16e
    • iPhone 16 Plus
    • iPhone 16 Pro
    • iPhone 16 Pro Max
    • iPhone SE
    • iPhone SE (2020)
    • iPhone SE (3rd Gen)

    Verizon smartphones - Android™ Native Dialer
    One Talk added to a compatible smartphone provides the ability to participate in One Talk Business Group features.

    • Google Pixel™
    • Google Pixel XL
    • Google Pixel 2
    • Google Pixel 2 XL
    • Google Pixel 3
    • Google Pixel 3 XL
    • Google Pixel 3a
    • Google Pixel 3a XL
    • Google Pixel 4
    • Google Pixel 4 XL
    • Google Pixel 4a 5G UW
    • Google Pixel 5
    • Google Pixel 6
    • Google Pixel 6 Pro
    • Google Pixel 6a
    • Google Pixel 7
    • Google Pixel 7 Pro
    • Google Pixel 7a
    • Google Pixel 8
    • Google Pixel 8 Pro
    • Google Pixel 8a
    • Google Pixel 9
    • Google Pixel 9a
    • Google Pixel 9 Pro
    • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
    • Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
    • Google Pixel Fold
    • Kyocera DuraForce PRO
    • Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2
    • Kyocera DuraForce PRO 3
    • Kyocera DuraForce Ultra 5G UW
    • Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW
    • LG G7 ThinQ™
    • LG K51
    • LG Stylo™ 6
    • LG V20™
    • LG V40 ThinQ
    • LG V60 ThinQ
    • LG Velvet™ 5G UW
    • LG WING™ 5G
    • motorola edge+
    • Motorola edge - 2022
    • MOTOROLA EDGE+ 5G UW
    • MOTOROLA EDGE 5G UW
    • Motorola moto e5 play
    • Motorola moto e6
    • Moto g 5G - 2024
    • moto g - 2025
    • Motorola moto g6
    • moto g play - 2024
    • Motorola moto g6 play
    • Motorola moto g7 power
    • Motorola MOTO G POWER (2022)
    • moto g power 5G - 2024
    • moto g power - 2025
    • Motorola MOTO G PURE
    • Motorola moto g stylus 5G
    • Motorola Moto Z Force Droid Edition
    • Motorola Moto Z Droid Edition
    • Motorola Moto Z Play Droid Edition
    • Motorola moto z2 play
    • Motorola moto z2 force edition
    • Motorola moto z3
    • Motorola moto z4
    • MOTOROLA ONE 5G UW
    • MOTOROLA ONE 5G UW ACE
    • Nokia 2 V Tella
    • Nokia 8 V 5G UW
    • OnePlus 8 5G UW
    • Samsung Galaxy A11
    • Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
    • Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
    • Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
    • Samsung Galaxy A21
    • Samsung Galaxy A36 5G
    • Samsung Galaxy J3 Eclipse
    • Samsung Galaxy J3 V (3rd Gen.)
    • Samsung Galaxy J7 V (2nd Gen.)
    • Samsung Galaxy Note8
    • Samsung Galaxy S8
    • Samsung Galaxy S8+
    • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
    • Samsung Galaxy S25
    • Samsung Galaxy S25+
    • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
    • TCL 10 5G UW
    • TCL 30 V 5G

    Verizon and other service-provider smartphones - Over the Top Mobile App
    Verizon and other service provider tablets (available from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store)
    • One Talk Mobile App is available on Android and iOS tablets
    • iPadOS 17 and later releases
    • Android 10 and later releases

    Desk phones (current models for sale)
    • One Talk T53W IP Desk Phone
    • One Talk T54W IP Desk Phone
    • One Talk T57W IP Desk Phone
    • One Talk T64 LTE 4G LTE Desk Phone
    • One Talk VZP59 IP Video Desk Phone
    • One Talk T67LTE 4G LTE Desk Phone
    • One Talk T77LTE Smart Desk Phone
    • One Talk W78B - DECT IP Base Station
    • One Talk CP925 IP Conference Phone
    • One Talk CP965 IP Conference Phone

    Windows PC and Apple Mac – One Talk for Desktop
    (Visit the One Talk Downloads page.)

    • Windows PC Minimum Requirements
      • Windows 10 (32-bit or 63-bit) and above
      • Quad-core x86 or equivalent processor
      • 4 GB or more of memory
      • 500 MB free hard drive space
      • HD camera and display (for video calling)
    • Apple Mac OS minimum requirements
      • Mac OS 13 (64-bit) and above
      • Quad-core x86 or equivalent processor
      • 4 GB or more of memory
      • 500 MB free hard drive space
      • HD camera and display (for video calling)

