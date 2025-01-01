One Talk Desktop App Get Started Guide

If you can't complete the One Talk Desktop app setup, please check the following:



Maximum number of devices error



One Talk Desktop app displays a "Too many active SPC_METOKENs" error when you reach the maximum of 5 devices using the One Talk Mobile or Desktop app for that specific One Talk phone number.



If the maximum number of devices has been reached, you must de-authorize 1 or more devices using the One Talk Admin portal or the One Talk mobile app before adding a new device. Deleting the One Talk Mobile or Desktop app from your device does not de-authorize the device, even though the app can't be used unless set up again.



Contact you administrator if you're having problems de-authorizing a device.



One Talk Desktop app can't complete the setup process

Check your connectivity

The One Talk Desktop app requires either a 4G LTE, or broadband internet connection using a CAT 5 or CAT 6 cable or Wi-Fi. Your devices must be connected to the internet before starting the setup process.

Protocols and ports

Check with your IT administrator or office manager if there are any security firewalls. One Talk requires the following protocols and ports so that your devices have full functionality.

Ports and Protocols



NOTE: FQDN information is subject to change

Function FQDN Protocol Ports Device Configuration/

Authentication spc-mepfe.myvzw.com HTTPS 444 xsi-vasp.myvzw.com HTTPS 8220 911 Feature

Provisioning https://spg.vzw.com HTTPS 443 Signaling volte-ice.myvzw.com HTTPS 433 & 5061 Media (Voice/Video) N/A SRTP 1024 through

47383 Messaging v4bservices.vma.vzw.com HTTPS 443 syncva.vzmessages.com HTTPS 443 mqtt.vzmessages.com MPTT & TCP 443 Visual Voicemail vmas-v4b-reg.vzims.com TCP (IMAP) 443 v4becs-vvm.lv.imsvm.com TCP (IMAP) 443 Directory Download

& Log Collection deviceact.gtm.myvzw.com HTTPS 443

General Firewall Setup Recommendations