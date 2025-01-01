Add discovery+ (ad free) to your mobile account FAQs

discovery+ is a streaming service with real-life entertainment from your favorite TV brands and personalities, plus exclusive originals, all in one place.
|
Due to inactivity, your session will end in approximately 2 minutes. Extend your session by clicking OK below.
Due to inactivity, your session has expired. Please sign in again to continue.
What is discovery+?
What is the monthly cost for discovery+?
How do I sign up for discovery+ (ad free) using the My Verizon app or website?
Visit our How to page for step-by-step sign up instructions.
Good to know: You must be the Account Owner or Account Manager to enroll.
Can I get more than 1 discovery+ (ad free) subscription on my Verizon account?
No. You can only have 1 discovery+ (ad free) subscription for each Verizon account.
I already have discovery+ through another third party. Can I get discovery+ (ad free) through Verizon?
Yes. If you already have discovery+ through a third party and then choose discovery+ through Verizon. After you sign up through Verizon you'll get an email about how to manage your existing subscription.
You'll be billed for the existing subscription until you follow the email instructions.
What devices can I stream discovery+ (ad free) on?
You can stream discovery+ (ad free) movies and TV series on devices including personal computers, mobile phones, tablets and connected TV devices.
How do I access discovery+ (ad free) streaming content?
After you activate your discovery+ (ad free) subscription, you can access streaming content by:
- Mobile devices - Downloading the discovery+ app (ad free).
- Desktop computers - Signing into your discovery+ account on a web browser.
How many family members can stream at one time with discovery+ (ad free)?
Right now, 10 unique compatible devices can be used per discovery+ (ad free) subscription. Each subscription can have up to 4 devices streaming at the same time.
What happens if I got a discovery+ subscription through Verizon and I cancel or change my mobile service?
If you cancel your qualifying Verizon service(s), going forward, you'll no longer get discovery+.
What happens to my discovery+ subscription if I cancel Verizon service altogether?
If you cancel your Verizon service entirely, your discovery+ (ad free) subscription is canceled.
What happens to my discovery+ (ad free) subscription if I need to suspend my Verizon service?
If you suspend your service your subscription will resume when your service is restored.
How do I cancel my discovery+ (ad free) subscription if I need to?
You can cancel discovery+ (ad free) through your Services & perks page in My Verizon. Just choose discovery+ and follow the prompts.
For step by step instructions, visit our How to page.
I got an error message when activating my discovery+ (ad free) subscription. What should I do?
If you got an error message, try going back to your Verizon account and starting the activation again.
If you can't remember the email address you used to set up your discovery+ (ad free) account, contact us.