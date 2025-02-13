The Disney Bundle | Disney+, ESPN & Hulu

Get Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ with the Disney Bundle so you can watch the best movies, shows and sports.



With The Disney Bundle, you can stream all three services on your favorite devices, at home or on the go, included with your 5G Play More or 5G Get More plans. That's a savings of $21.99 per month.



Stream the best stories in the world from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, all ad free, with Disney+.



Gain access to the largest streaming TV library of current TV hits, full seasons, movies, FX on Hulu and groundbreaking Originals with Hulu.



Get closer to the sports you love with live and archive events, ESPN+ originals, the complete 30 for 30 library, premium articles and fantasy tools.



To get started through the My Verizon app, open it up.



You must be the Account Owner or an Account Manager to continue with enrollment.



Tap the Account icon from the bottom of your screen. Next, select Services and perks.



Look for The Disney Bundle and tap Learn more.



Next, tap Get it now to enroll. Review the details and tap Enroll.



Enter the email address you will use for your Disney Bundle subscription and tap Validate.



The bill change summary will outline the Disney Bundle. To continue with enrollment, review and accept the Terms and Conditions. Tap Confirm.



You'll now see a confirmation that you're enrolled in The Disney Bundle. You're almost finished, but first it's time to set-up your new Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ accounts.



Tap Go to Disney to visit Disney+.



The email address used will be pre-populated.



Review Disney's Privacy Policy and the Disney+ Subscriber Agreement, then tap Agree & Continue.



If you're new to Disney+, create a password and tap Continue. Your Disney+ account is now good to go.



If you already have an existing Disney+ account associated with your email, you'll be asked to enter your password and log in.



To complete the Hulu set up, tap Activate Hulu from the Disney+ confirmation screen or account page. The email address used to activate Disney+ will be pre-populated for you. Create a password and complete the additional information. Next, tap Continue and you're all set.



If you already have an existing Hulu account associated with your email, you'll be asked to enter your password and log in.



To complete the ESPN+ set up, tap Login to ESPN+ from the Disney+ confirmation screen or visit plus.espn.com/activate.



Log in using the same email address and password you used for Disney+. If you already have an existing ESPN+ account associated with your email, enter your password and log in.



To start streaming, simply install or open all three apps on your device and login with the credentials you just created.



If you'd rather enroll from the web, go to Verizon.com and sign in to your My Verizon account.



Use the My Verizon mobile navigation to get started.*



Look for the Disney Bundle and click the Learn More button. Next, click Get it now to enroll.



Enter the email address you will use for your Disney Bundle subscription and click Check email.



Review and accept the Terms and Conditions. Click Enroll in Disney Bundle to complete the set up with Disney.



If you have any additional questions, check out our helpful FAQ page.



Now you're ready to get your favorite movies, shows and sports from Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, included with your Play More or Get More Unlimited plan.