Disney+ Premium, Hulu, ESPN+ promotional subscription FAQs

If you have a Hulu (With Ads) or Hulu (No Ads) subscription billed directly by Hulu, this promotional offer will not automatically replace that subscription. After successfully enrolling and completing account setup of all three Disney Bundle services, existing Hulu (With Ads) and Hulu (No Ads) subscribers will see a $9.99/month credit (or an amount equal to the then-current retail price of Hulu’s (With Ads plan), for as long as they maintain an eligible subscription through Verizon. Unless otherwise directed, note that in order to receive any credit, existing subscribers must complete Hulu account setup through the link provided by Disney+.
Please note that no refunds will be provided for subscription fees already paid to Hulu (With Ads). By completing Hulu (With Ads) account setup, you will lose any free trials, discounts, or promotional pricing associated with your existing Hulu (With Ads) subscription.
If you have an existing subscription to one of Hulu’s Live TV plans and are billed directly by Hulu, you will need to cancel or change your subscription to the Hulu (With Ads) or Hulu (No Ads) plan in order to complete Hulu account setup.
Please note that no refunds will be provided for subscription fees already paid to Hulu. By completing Hulu account setup, you will lose any free trials, discounts, or promotional pricing associated with your existing Hulu subscription.
If you have an existing Hulu annual plan subscription, you will need to cancel that subscription in order to complete Hulu account setup. Once you cancel, you can resubscribe to a monthly Hulu plan (With Ads) or (No Ads) and then complete account set up. By canceling, you will forfeit the remainder of your annual subscription period.
Please note that no refunds will be provided for subscription fees already paid to Hulu. By completing Hulu account setup, you will lose any free trials, discounts, or promotional pricing associated with your existing Hulu subscription.
If you have an existing Hulu subscription billed by a third party, you will need to manage your account and wait until the end of your billing period in order to complete Hulu account setup. You will continue to be billed for your existing Hulu subscription until you manage your account.