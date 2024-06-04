Finding your device ID

When trading in your old device for that shiny new one, you'll need to know how to find your Device ID. This is a unique identification number assigned to your device and no one else's.



Depending on the type of device you're trading in, your device's ID might be labeled as IMEI, MEID, ESN or all of these. The only difference between the different types is the amount of characters in each one-of-a-kind identification number.



Let's take a closer look at a few ways to find your device's ID.



You can always find it from your device's Settings menu.



For Apple devices, go to Settings and select General. Next, tap About. Scroll to find your IMEI number.



For other devices, like Android, go to Settings and select System. Next, tap About Phone. Look for your IMEI number listed here or tap Status for more info.



Existing Verizon customers can quickly find the make, model and Device ID for all the lines on their account using My Verizon.



In the My Verizon app, tap the Account icon. Scroll down to see the lines on your account. Next, select a device by tapping Manage device. Scroll until you see "View IMEI information".



To find your device's ID through VZW.com, log into My Verizon. From the "Account" drop down menu, under "My Devices", "Device overview", choose a device by clicking Manage device. The Device ID and IMEI will be listed under Device information.



Another option is looking directly on your device.



For devices with removable batteries, keep an eye out for the ID number on the inside of your device after removing the battery.



You can also find your device's ID by checking the inside and outside of the box it came in. If you no longer have the packaging, review the original purchase receipt for the device's ID. It should be labeled as MEID, ESN or IMEI.



That's it. Finding your device's ID and trading in your old device is easier than ever.