How to get Google Play Pass from Verizon.



Google Play Pass is your ticket to hundreds of awesome games and apps, completely free of ads and in-app purchases.



Enjoy unlimited access to a curated collection of more than 750 titles, from favorites like Stardew Valley and the Monument Valley series to award-winning indies like LIMBO.



Plus over 100 teacher approved kid-friendly titles.



With new titles added every month, there’s always something to discover.



Learn how to get Google Play Pass on us with select Unlimited plans.* Included with 5G Play More and 5G Get More plans.



One subscription includes access for up to five other family members, so the whole family can enjoy.



To get started through the My Verizon app, open it up. You must be the Account Owner or an Account Manager to continue with enrollment.



Tap the Account icon from the bottom of your screen.



Next, select Services and perks.



Look for Google Play Pass and tap Learn more.



Tap Get it now to enroll.



Review the details and tap Enroll.



Review all eligible lines that will be enrolled in Google Play Pass. Only Android™ devices can be used.



Tap Continue.



The bill change summary will outline Google Play Pass. Review and accept the Terms and Conditions. If everything looks good, tap Confirm.



You're almost done, but now it's time to activate the subscription on your Google account.



Tap Go to Google Play to launch the Play Store app.



Take a moment to make sure you're signed in with the Google account you want to use before activating.



To complete the activation, tap Activate Play Pass.



Now you're ready to enjoy Google Play Pass.



If you'd rather enroll from the web, go to Verizon.com and sign in to your My Verizon account.



Use the My Verizon mobile navigation to get started.**



Look for Google Play Pass and click the Learn More button.



If you have any additional questions, check out our helpful FAQ page.