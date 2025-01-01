Google Play Pass with Unlimited mobile plans FAQs

Google Play Pass is your ticket to hundreds of awesome games and apps, completely free of ads and in-app purchases. With your subscription, you can discover new titles added monthly, share access with up to 5 other family members, and explore a great selection of teacher approved kid-friendly content. You can enjoy Play Pass on mobile and tablet Android devices.
What's Google Play Pass?
What's the Google Play Pass promotion?
You can get Google Play Pass included with your plan, or for 6 months when you have an eligible Unlimited plan and an Android device:
- 5G Get More and 5G Play More – included as long as you keep the plan.
- For 6 months with any other Unlimited plan. You must enroll by 5/31/25. After the promotional period ends, you'll be subscribed to Google Play Pass and billed $4.99/month plus tax by Verizon.
You can change your plan in My Verizon.
Note:
- If you're in New Mexico, your Google Play Pass promotion ends automatically after the promotional period and you can re-enroll at the normal price.
- Business accounts and prepaid accounts aren't eligible for the Google Play Pass offer.
How many family members can share the Google Play Pass subscription?
The Google Play Pass promotion is for your entire account and can be shared between you and 5 family members through your Google family group.
Visit Manage your family on Google for steps to set up.
Can I still get the Google Play Pass promotion if I already subscribe to Google Play Pass outside of Verizon?
Yes. If you already subscribe to Google Play Pass and are eligible for the promotion, you qualify to get Google Play Pass.
To get the offer, enroll in Google Play Pass through Verizon and sign in to your Google Play Pass account. If you have an existing subscription to Google Play Pass billed by Google, the subscription through Verizon will immediately replace your existing subscription.
Your Google Play Pass promotion begins immediately after you accept the Terms & Conditions. You may want to wait to start your promotion until any paid time on an existing Google Play Pass subscription has ended. After the promotion ends, you'll be billed $4.99/month plus tax by Verizon.
If I already have a Google Play Pass subscription through Google, will I keep that remaining promotion time, in addition to the Verizon promotion?
No. If you enroll in the Verizon Google Play Pass promotion, you will not recover any previous promotional time that remains on your existing Google Play Pass subscription.
How do I sign up for Google Play Pass through My Verizon?
You must be the Account Owner or Account Manager to activate Google Play Pass on the account.
Follow the instructions to enroll in Google Play Pass through Verizon and sign in to your Google Play Pass account to apply the offer. If you have an existing subscription to Google Play Pass billed by Google, the subscription through Verizon will immediately replace your existing subscription.
If you have an eligible plan, you can follow these steps:
- Open the My Verizon app.
- Tap the More icon in the lower right of the screen, then tap Services & Perks. You'll be asked to sign in.
- From the Services page, find Google Play Pass and click Get it Now.
- Review the promotion details and tap Enroll.
- View your Google Play Pass eligible devices and select Continue.
- Accept the Terms & Conditions and disclaimer, and tap Confirm.
- Tap Go to Google Play to set up your account and start playing.
How do I redeem the Google Play Pass promotion using My Verizon online?
If you already have a Google Play Pass subscription that is being billed by Google, you will need to cancel that subscription with Google before completing enrollment in the Verizon offer. Once you have canceled your existing Google Play Pass subscription, you must wait for it to expire before enrolling with Verizon. Alternatively, you may activate your Google Play Pass subscription on a different Google account.
If you have an eligible plan, you can follow these steps:
- Register or sign in to My Verizon.
- From the top menu, choose Account, then Services & Perks.
- On the Google Play Pass banner at the top of the screen, click Learn More.
- Review the offer details and click Get it Now.
- View your Google Play Pass eligible devices and select Continue.
- Accept the Terms & Conditions and disclaimer, and select Enroll in Google Play Pass.
- Select Go to Google Play to set up your account and start playing.
Note: You must be the Account Owner or an Account Manager to enroll.
If I subscribe to Pixel Pass, can I still get the promotion?
Google Play Pass is already included in your Pixel Pass subscription. You will not receive credit towards your subscription with Google if you enroll in the Verizon Google Play Pass on us promotion.
How can I tell if I'm enrolled in the Google Play Pass promotion?
Can I cancel the Google Play Pass promotion?
Yes. You can cancel your promotion 7 days after accepting the Terms & Conditions, on your Services & Perks page in My Verizon.
What happens at the end of the 6-month promotion?
When your 6-month Google Play Pass promotion ends, you will automatically be billed $4.99/month plus tax by Verizon for a Google Play Pass subscription.
You can cancel your promotion 7 days after accepting the Terms & Conditions, on your Services & Perks page in My Verizon.
Note: If you're in New Mexico, your Google Play Pass promotion ends automatically after the promotional period and you can re-enroll at the normal price.
What happens if I get the Google Play Pass promotion, and I change my Unlimited phone plan?
If you have a Google Play Pass subscription and then change from a qualifying Unlimited plan to a non-qualifying plan, you will no longer be eligible for the Verizon promotion. Verizon will bill you $4.99/month plus tax.
If you're in New Mexico, your Google Play Pass promotion ends automatically if you change to a non-qualifying plan, and you can re-enroll at the normal price.
What if I cancel Verizon service?
If you cancel your Verizon service entirely, you will no longer get the Google Play Pass promotion. Your subscription is canceled and you will not be billed.
What happens to my Google Play Pass promotion if I need to suspend my Verizon service?
If you suspend your Verizon service, your original Google Play Pass promotion end-date does not change. Your promotion will continue to run through the time that your account is suspended.
I had a Google Play Pass promotional subscription that ended. Can I get another promotion if I switch to an updated Unlimited plan?
After having a promotional subscription, you aren't eligible to get another promotional subscription on the same Verizon mobile account. However, if you switch your plan to 5G Get More or 5G Play More, a Google Play Pass subscription is included with your plan.
Who do I contact for more help?
For questions about Google Play Pass services and technical support, visit the Google Play Pass Support page.
For questions about the Google Play Pass promotion, contact us.