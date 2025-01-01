Google Play Pass with Unlimited mobile plans FAQs

If you already have a Google Play Pass subscription that is being billed by Google, you will need to cancel that subscription with Google before completing enrollment in the Verizon offer. Once you have canceled your existing Google Play Pass subscription, you must wait for it to expire before enrolling with Verizon. Alternatively, you may activate your Google Play Pass subscription on a different Google account.



If you have an eligible plan, you can follow these steps:

Register or sign in to My Verizon. From the top menu, choose Account, then Services & Perks. On the Google Play Pass banner at the top of the screen, click Learn More. Review the offer details and click Get it Now. View your Google Play Pass eligible devices and select Continue. Accept the Terms & Conditions and disclaimer, and select Enroll in Google Play Pass. Select Go to Google Play to set up your account and start playing.

Note: You must be the Account Owner or an Account Manager to enroll.